TT Show Episode 59 - AMD Ryzen 9800X3D Processor Review, the new gaming CPU champ
Computer Systems

ORIGIN PC launches Custom Labs bundles: match your gaming PC, mouse, keyboard, and more

ORIGIN PC launches its new Custom Labs bundles: turning your gaming setup into something even more awesome, new tech, for an 'unparalleled aesthetics'.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: ORIGIN PC has launched new Custom Labs bundles featuring unique designs like Dark Cherry and Cherry Blossom, available in versatile cases. These bundles include matching gaming accessories from Corsair, such as the SCUF Envision Pro Controller, CORSAIR K65 PLUS WIRELESS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, CORSAIR M75 Wireless Gaming Mouse, and CORSAIR MM300 Mousepad,.

ORIGIN PC has just launched its new Custom Labs bundles, offering new designs and complete matching sets that combine cutting-edge tech with "unparalleled aesthetics". Check it out:

The new ORIGIN PC Custom Labs arrive in a variety of unique designs, with a sleek and sophisticated Dark Cherry, the delicate and beautiful Cherry Blossom, the mesmerizing Dreamscape, and the bold Tigerstripe Red. These designs are available in versatile cases such as the spacious 5000D, the premium 5000X with tempered glass panels, and the 3500X with a stunning wraparound tempered glass.

It's not just the gaming PC itself, but ORIGIN PC offers a bunch of matching accessories with a controller, wireless keyboard, wireless mouse, and mousepad. Remember, Corsair acquired ORIGIN PC so we have a suite of gorgeously-themed gaming accessories from Corsair which include:

  • SCUF Envision Pro Controller: SCUF Envision was designed to deliver the best experience for controller PC gamers. Equipped with 11 additional remappable inputs, adjustable instant triggers, ultra-fast wireless connectivity, performance grip, and full keyboard functionality utilizing the power of Corsair iCUE software, Envision will, once again, change your game.
  • CORSAIR K65 PLUS WIRELESS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Stand out from the crowd with superior skill and distinctive design. The CORSAIR K65 PLUS WIRELESS is a 75% gaming keyboard that maxes out on performance and personality.
  • CORSAIR M75 Wireless Gaming Mouse: Sculpted by victory. Made for the spotlight. The lightweight M75 WIRELESS sports an ambidextrous shape that enables right-and left-handed players to perform against the best competition.
  • CORSAIR MM300 Mousepad: The MM300 provides a smooth, durable, cloth surface with reinforced stitched edges to avoid fraying. The textile-weave is designed with reflexes in mind, allowing precision mouse control, consistent accuracy and low friction.
NEWS SOURCE:originpc.com
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

