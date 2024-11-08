ORIGIN PC launches Custom Labs bundles: match your gaming PC, mouse, keyboard, and more

ORIGIN PC has just launched its new Custom Labs bundles, offering new designs and complete matching sets that combine cutting-edge tech with "unparalleled aesthetics". Check it out:
The new ORIGIN PC Custom Labs arrive in a variety of unique designs, with a sleek and sophisticated Dark Cherry, the delicate and beautiful Cherry Blossom, the mesmerizing Dreamscape, and the bold Tigerstripe Red. These designs are available in versatile cases such as the spacious 5000D, the premium 5000X with tempered glass panels, and the 3500X with a stunning wraparound tempered glass.
It's not just the gaming PC itself, but ORIGIN PC offers a bunch of matching accessories with a controller, wireless keyboard, wireless mouse, and mousepad. Remember, Corsair acquired ORIGIN PC so we have a suite of gorgeously-themed gaming accessories from Corsair which include:
- SCUF Envision Pro Controller: SCUF Envision was designed to deliver the best experience for controller PC gamers. Equipped with 11 additional remappable inputs, adjustable instant triggers, ultra-fast wireless connectivity, performance grip, and full keyboard functionality utilizing the power of Corsair iCUE software, Envision will, once again, change your game.
- CORSAIR K65 PLUS WIRELESS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Stand out from the crowd with superior skill and distinctive design. The CORSAIR K65 PLUS WIRELESS is a 75% gaming keyboard that maxes out on performance and personality.
- CORSAIR M75 Wireless Gaming Mouse: Sculpted by victory. Made for the spotlight. The lightweight M75 WIRELESS sports an ambidextrous shape that enables right-and left-handed players to perform against the best competition.
- CORSAIR MM300 Mousepad: The MM300 provides a smooth, durable, cloth surface with reinforced stitched edges to avoid fraying. The textile-weave is designed with reflexes in mind, allowing precision mouse control, consistent accuracy and low friction.