ORIGIN PC launches Custom Labs bundles: match your gaming PC, mouse, keyboard, and more

ORIGIN PC launches its new Custom Labs bundles: turning your gaming setup into something even more awesome, new tech, for an 'unparalleled aesthetics'.

TL;DR: ORIGIN PC has launched new Custom Labs bundles featuring unique designs like Dark Cherry and Cherry Blossom, available in versatile cases. These bundles include matching gaming accessories from Corsair, such as the SCUF Envision Pro Controller, CORSAIR K65 PLUS WIRELESS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, CORSAIR M75 Wireless Gaming Mouse, and CORSAIR MM300 Mousepad,. ORIGIN PC has launched new Custom Labs bundles featuring unique designs like Dark Cherry and Cherry Blossom, available in versatile cases. These bundles include matching gaming accessories from Corsair, such as the SCUF Envision Pro Controller, CORSAIR K65 PLUS WIRELESS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, CORSAIR M75 Wireless Gaming Mouse, and CORSAIR MM300 Mousepad,.

ORIGIN PC has just launched its new Custom Labs bundles, offering new designs and complete matching sets that combine cutting-edge tech with "unparalleled aesthetics". Check it out:

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new ORIGIN PC Custom Labs arrive in a variety of unique designs, with a sleek and sophisticated Dark Cherry, the delicate and beautiful Cherry Blossom, the mesmerizing Dreamscape, and the bold Tigerstripe Red. These designs are available in versatile cases such as the spacious 5000D, the premium 5000X with tempered glass panels, and the 3500X with a stunning wraparound tempered glass.

Popular Popular Now: Grand Theft Auto 6 release date confirmed by Take-Two

It's not just the gaming PC itself, but ORIGIN PC offers a bunch of matching accessories with a controller, wireless keyboard, wireless mouse, and mousepad. Remember, Corsair acquired ORIGIN PC so we have a suite of gorgeously-themed gaming accessories from Corsair which include:

5