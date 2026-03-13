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The Simpsons Hit & Run creator says a remake isn't off the table

One of the writers of The Simpsons Hit & Run has said fans shouldn't rule out the possibility of the title being revived, 'never say never'.

The Simpsons Hit & Run creator says a remake isn't off the table
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Tech and Science Editor
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TL;DR: A creator of The Simpsons Hit & Run hinted at a possible remake, acknowledging the game's lasting popularity. Released in 2003, the cult classic featured a semi-open Springfield map with missions inspired by the TV show, blending GTA-style gameplay with beloved Simpsons characters and locations.

One of the creators of the iconic, cult-classic title, The Simpsons' Hit & Run, has said in an interview with People.com, never rule out the possibility of a remake, because "we know people love it".

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The Simpsons Hit & Run was released in 2003, and once it was in gamers' hands, it quickly became a classic on the platforms it was released on: PS2, Xbox, GameCube, and PC. For those who didn't play it or are too young to have enjoyed it, it was essentially a G-rated version of Grand Theft Auto 3, set in Springfield, and players could explore the town and its people, meeting various Simpsons characters.

It was a semi-open map featuring many locations from the TV show, including the Nuclear Power Plant, Kwik-E-Mart, Moe's Tavern, and Evergreen Terrace. There were also numerous missions, such as delivering items under a time limit, chasing characters, escaping the police, and destroying objects. It was truly a blast for its time, especially if you were a Simpsons fan, and now The Simpsons Hit & Run writer, Matt Selman, has said in an interview, "never say never" at the idea of the title being revived.

Photo of the Simpsons Hit and Run
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News Source:insider-gaming.com

Tech and Science Editor

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

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