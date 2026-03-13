The Simpsons Hit & Run creator says a remake isn't off the table

One of the creators of the iconic, cult-classic title, The Simpsons' Hit & Run, has said in an interview with People.com, never rule out the possibility of a remake, because "we know people love it".
The Simpsons Hit & Run was released in 2003, and once it was in gamers' hands, it quickly became a classic on the platforms it was released on: PS2, Xbox, GameCube, and PC. For those who didn't play it or are too young to have enjoyed it, it was essentially a G-rated version of Grand Theft Auto 3, set in Springfield, and players could explore the town and its people, meeting various Simpsons characters.
It was a semi-open map featuring many locations from the TV show, including the Nuclear Power Plant, Kwik-E-Mart, Moe's Tavern, and Evergreen Terrace. There were also numerous missions, such as delivering items under a time limit, chasing characters, escaping the police, and destroying objects. It was truly a blast for its time, especially if you were a Simpsons fan, and now The Simpsons Hit & Run writer, Matt Selman, has said in an interview, "never say never" at the idea of the title being revived.
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