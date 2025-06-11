PlayStation Portable details leak: AI upscaling, PS5 memory bandwidth, RAM and more

A well-known leaker has provided hardware specs for Sony's rumored PlayStation portable, saying it will feature AI upscaling and 16GB of RAM.

A very well-known AMD leaker has provided details on the unannounced PlayStation handheld device, with the leaker saying it will feature AI upscaling.

That leaker is KeplerL2, who has a well-known track record of being on the money when it comes to insider information about hardware from major semiconductor companies such as NVIDIA and AMD. Kepler has taken to the NeoGAF forums to provide some rumored specifications for the upcoming PlayStation portable device, with the leaker writing that AMD will power the portable device, and the selected chip will be the only one the company can provide until 2029 as there is "no planned Z3 lineup for AMD's next-gen APUs."

Kelper writes, "The next OEM handheld APU lineup (if it happens at all, as AMD seems to be losing interest in this market) will be with their next-next-gen lineup in 2029. The only AMD handheld with AI upscaling anytime soon will be the PlayStation handheld."

Presumably, this means the PlayStation handheld will be rocking AMD's latest Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, with the possibility of it being custom-designed for the handheld. The rumored specifications don't stop there, as Kepler writes the PlayStation handheld will feature 16GB of RAM, specifically LPDDR5X, since it's "dirt cheap". Moreover, the leaker says the handheld will have 1/3 of the base PlayStation 5 memory bandwidth, but with more cache and improved memory compression.

More specifically, Kepler writes it will feature 4MB of L2 cache, 16MB of MALL cache. As for architecture, Kepler says the PS6 and PlayStation handheld willo be based on a fork of the gfx13, or RDNA5/UDNA architecture.