TweakTown editor Anthony Garreffa recovering after suffering a stroke
TweakTown
News
Gaming

Microsoft releases 'sneak peek' at new possible Xbox hardware at GDC 2026

Microsoft may have just teased the next-generation Xbox in a 'sneak peek' announcement, and we're expected to hear more about it at GDC 2026.

Microsoft releases 'sneak peek' at new possible Xbox hardware at GDC 2026
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft shared images of an Xbox Developer Kit shell, resembling the Xbox One dev kit, hinting at the next Xbox console. New CEO Asha Sharma teased Project Helix at GDC 2026, promising leading performance and compatibility with Xbox and PC games, with official details expected at the event.

Microsoft has taken to its official X account to share three photos of what could be the next Xbox, and paired these images with the caption, "Xbox at GDC 🔥 Sneak peek".

The images showcase a shell of an Xbox console, which has the letters "XDK" embossed on the side. It's assumed these letters represent the "Xbox Developer Kit," which is a locked version of the Xbox console that is given to developers so they can design their game to the specific hardware specifications. Notably, users have pointed out that the images and the Xbox within them appear to show a console that's very similar to the Xbox One developer kit.

To add to the mystery, and what could perhaps make fans lean toward this being a tease of the next-generation Xbox console, new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma teased last week that Microsoft's new Xbox, codenamed Project Helix will be discussed at "GDC next week". Additionally, Sharma said the new Xbox will "lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games."

Microsoft releases 'sneak peek' at new possible Xbox hardware at GDC 2026 203Microsoft releases 'sneak peek' at new possible Xbox hardware at GDC 2026 61556

As for what is official, nothing but that the new console will be discussed in some capacity by Sharma at GDC 2026. It's very possible that Microsoft has just teased its new console, but I think it's more likely they would do their first "sneak peek" in a much bigger fashion, such as a full trailer, or a statement on the official Xbox X account that says tune in to GDC 2026 to learn more about the upcoming Xbox.

Microsoft releases 'sneak peek' at new possible Xbox hardware at GDC 2026 757
4
News Source:x.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles