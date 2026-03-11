Microsoft releases 'sneak peek' at new possible Xbox hardware at GDC 2026

Microsoft has taken to its official X account to share three photos of what could be the next Xbox, and paired these images with the caption, "Xbox at GDC 🔥 Sneak peek".
The images showcase a shell of an Xbox console, which has the letters "XDK" embossed on the side. It's assumed these letters represent the "Xbox Developer Kit," which is a locked version of the Xbox console that is given to developers so they can design their game to the specific hardware specifications. Notably, users have pointed out that the images and the Xbox within them appear to show a console that's very similar to the Xbox One developer kit.
To add to the mystery, and what could perhaps make fans lean toward this being a tease of the next-generation Xbox console, new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma teased last week that Microsoft's new Xbox, codenamed Project Helix will be discussed at "GDC next week". Additionally, Sharma said the new Xbox will "lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games."
As for what is official, nothing but that the new console will be discussed in some capacity by Sharma at GDC 2026. It's very possible that Microsoft has just teased its new console, but I think it's more likely they would do their first "sneak peek" in a much bigger fashion, such as a full trailer, or a statement on the official Xbox X account that says tune in to GDC 2026 to learn more about the upcoming Xbox.