Valve confirms Verified performance targets for Steam Machine and Steam Frame

Valve announced the Steam Frame and Steam Machine in November last year, and since then, users have been waiting to see where each device will land in terms of performance. Now, Valve has revealed the requirements for a title to receive the Steam Frame Verified and Steam Machine Verified labels.

For those who don't know, Valve has a Steam Deck Verified label, which means the title has been tested by Valve to run smoothly on the device. Additionally, the title would meet all of Valve's requirements, including full controller support, performance at the device's native resolution, and performance targets. The idea is that a Steam Deck owner can browse the Steam Store, discover a title with the Verified badge, and begin playing without having to worry about any settings tweaks or changes.

The same system is being expanded to the Steam Machine and Steam Frame, and according to Valve, the Steam Machine Verified badge requires at least 30 FPS at 1080p. The Valve slides reveal that Steam Machine Verified is simply an extension of Steam Deck Verified, and that titles that are Steam Deck Verified will also be Steam Machine Verified, as long as they maintain the same input expectations as the Deck. Additionally, the slide states that Valve will not be testing display resolution or legibility, and that an updated API to detect hardware is also required.