Project Helix will enter alpha testing in 2027, Microsoft says

Project Helix's earliest alpha versions won't be out until 2027, Microsoft has confirmed at GDC 2026.

Microsoft has revealed key technical details about its next-gen Xbox console, codenamed Project Helix, at this year's Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. The company has re-confirmed the hardware hybrid was designed to play both Xbox console and Windows PC games in one device, and that it is powered by next-gen AMD silicon with advanced ML neural rendering as well as powerful new DirectX technologies like Deep Texture Compression.

It's also been revealed that Project Helix's earliest hardware iterations won't be sent out to developers until next year.

"I'm excited to share we plan to ship alpha versions of the hardware to developers beginning in 2027," Xbox VP of Next Generation Jason Ronald said in a recent Xbox Wire post.

If everything goes well, this could put Microsoft on track for a 2028 commercial release of the system, however, this is speculatively based on the assumption that dev kits can ship about a year before a console officially launches.

Developers should have ample time to test and debut Microsoft's new system, including its new operating system environment, and unified software development kit. In a panel, Ronald confirmed that AMD's FSR Next would be baked right into the Xbox GDK, alongside other major enhancements made possible through DirectX technologies and methodologies, as well as new neural-based silicon.

"As games increasingly span devices, we're breaking down the barriers between console and PC games for more seamless cross-device play, and we're making the Xbox experience consistent across screens. This also gives developers a simpler, more unified path to reach more players while helping reduce development costs," Ronald continued in the post.