TCL unveils the world's highest refresh rate Mini LED gaming monitor

TCL has unveiled the 'world's first' 1040Hz refresh rate Mini-LED gaming monitor that's designed specifically for competitive esports gaming.

TL;DR: TCL introduced the 27P2A Ultra, a Mini-LED esports monitor featuring a dual-mode design that switches between 550Hz at 2560x1440p and 1040Hz at 720p, emphasizing motion clarity and refresh rate. It claims a world first for Mini-LED displays but lacks pricing and North American availability details.

TCL has unveiled the P2A Ultra series, and one model of gaming monitor that stood out among the line-up was the 28P2A Ultra, a new Mini-LED esports monitor.

The 27P2A Ultra is touted as the world's first 1040Hz Mini-LED esports gaming monitor, specifically built around motion clarity and refresh rate. According to TCL, the 27P2A Ultra is also a dual-mode monitor, meaning it can switch between refresh rate and resolution through the On-Screen Display (OSD) options, or a dedicated button on the rear of the display. TCL states in its 27P2A Ultra image that it's capable of switching between 550Hz at 2560 x 1440p and 1040Hz at 720p.

Notably, TCL's claim of a "world's first" with the 27P2A Ultra is specifically about it being a Mini-LED display, as Samsung already snagged first place for a 1040Hz dual-mode gaming monitor with the debut of the Odyssey G6 (G60H), which is an IPS panel. TCL didn't announce the price of this monitor or whether it would reach North America.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

