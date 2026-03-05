Bandai Namco teases new mysterious RPG title, unveil is imminent

Bandai Namco has teased that it will unveil a new RPG title extremely soon, and an elusive teaser trailer has now been posted to its social channels.

TL;DR: Bandai Namco is teasing a new RPG with a mysterious teaser showing a forest and a sword-wielding character. The official reveal is set for March 5, 2026, sparking fan speculation about a possible new Sword Art Online or Tales series entry.

Bandai Namco has taken to its social media channels to tease an upcoming announcement for a new RPG title it will be publishing, and right now everything remains quite a mystery.

The publisher shared a few screenshots and a link to an upcoming premiere where it will be showcasing the title. The YouTube premiere is scheduled to take place on March 5, 2026 at 15:00 PST / 18:00 EST / March 6, 2025 00:00 CET. The YouTube premiere contains a very short teaser that shows a luscious forest landscape that then cuts to an individual walking with a sword and shield. However, we don't see the face of the individual, as the shot is from their back.

There are more clues in the description of social media posts, and the description of the YouTube video. Bandai Namco writes, "A serenity soon to be disturbed." In the X post the publisher writes, "What lies beyond the canyon and hidden within this cave? Only you can find out..."

Fans have already begun guessing at the title, with some of the most popular predictions being a new entry in the Tales or Sword Art Online franchises, with Sword Art being the most likely candidate considering the art style seen in the teaser video and the time since Bandai released a new Sword Art game. However, we won't know for sure until the official reveal.