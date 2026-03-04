Activision legally silences renowned Call of Duty leaker 'TheGhostOfHope'

TL;DR: Activision issued a Cease and Desist to Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope, who will stop sharing confidential info but remain active on X. His leaks included Modern Warfare 4 set in Korea and a new 2027 sub-franchise by Sledgehammer Games, though some claims were denied by the official account.

A renowned Call of Duty leaker "TheGhostOfHope," who had an extremely solid track record for leaking internal information about upcoming Call of Duty-related changes and additions has been legally silenced by Activision, and they said they will be complying with the demands.

Activision has sent a Cease and Desist letter to TheGhostOfHope and legally demanded they stop leaking and disseminating confidential information about Call of Duty and Activision. TheGhostOfHope revealed the news in a recent X post where he said he will still be sticking around to chat Call of Duty on X, and went on to thank everyone for the support over the past several years.

The official Call of Duty X account replied to comment suggesting that because TheGhostOfHope was sent a Cease and Desist letter does it then imply he was correct about the leaks, the official Call of Duty X account responded, "Nah. Even when leaks are wrong, they still hurt the people building the game and mess with player expectations." For those unaware, TheGhostOfHope's latest leaks were the 2026 Call of Duty game being called "Modern Warfare 4", and the campaign will be heavily set in both North and South Korea.

Another prominent leak that made the rounds was Call of Duty 2027 will be developed by Sledgehammer Games and be a brand new sub-franchise that isn't attached to the Modern Warfare or Black Ops branding. It will also be heavily focused on multiplayer and even have a form of martial arts gameplay in the form of kicks, and karate chops. Most recently was information about a standalone Zombies game that may release alongside Modern Warfare 4, which the Call of Duty X account denied almost immediately.

It appears this leak was what tipped Activision over the edge to a legal response, which only really helps the legitimacy of the leak itself.