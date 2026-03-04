TweakTown
News
Gaming

Activision legally silences renowned Call of Duty leaker 'TheGhostOfHope'

The prominent Call of Duty leaker, TheGhostOfHope, has received a formal Cease and Desist letter from Activision regarding their leaks.

Activision legally silences renowned Call of Duty leaker 'TheGhostOfHope'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Activision issued a Cease and Desist to Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope, who will stop sharing confidential info but remain active on X. His leaks included Modern Warfare 4 set in Korea and a new 2027 sub-franchise by Sledgehammer Games, though some claims were denied by the official account.

A renowned Call of Duty leaker "TheGhostOfHope," who had an extremely solid track record for leaking internal information about upcoming Call of Duty-related changes and additions has been legally silenced by Activision, and they said they will be complying with the demands.

Activision has sent a Cease and Desist letter to TheGhostOfHope and legally demanded they stop leaking and disseminating confidential information about Call of Duty and Activision. TheGhostOfHope revealed the news in a recent X post where he said he will still be sticking around to chat Call of Duty on X, and went on to thank everyone for the support over the past several years.

The official Call of Duty X account replied to comment suggesting that because TheGhostOfHope was sent a Cease and Desist letter does it then imply he was correct about the leaks, the official Call of Duty X account responded, "Nah. Even when leaks are wrong, they still hurt the people building the game and mess with player expectations." For those unaware, TheGhostOfHope's latest leaks were the 2026 Call of Duty game being called "Modern Warfare 4", and the campaign will be heavily set in both North and South Korea.

Another prominent leak that made the rounds was Call of Duty 2027 will be developed by Sledgehammer Games and be a brand new sub-franchise that isn't attached to the Modern Warfare or Black Ops branding. It will also be heavily focused on multiplayer and even have a form of martial arts gameplay in the form of kicks, and karate chops. Most recently was information about a standalone Zombies game that may release alongside Modern Warfare 4, which the Call of Duty X account denied almost immediately.

It appears this leak was what tipped Activision over the edge to a legal response, which only really helps the legitimacy of the leak itself.

Photo of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Game
Best Deals: Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Game
Today7 days ago30 days ago
-
-$84.95 USD
Buy
-
-$119.88 CAD
Buy
-
-£38.04
Buy
-
-$84.95 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned 2/2/2026 at 12:35 pm CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles