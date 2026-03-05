TweakTown
MindsEye developer says the launch was sabotaged, and it has the evidence to prove it

MindsEye developer Build a Rocket Boy has claimed it has obtained evidence of corporate espionage and sabotage that led to the tragic launch of MindsEye.

MindsEye developer says the launch was sabotaged, and it has the evidence to prove it
TL;DR: Build a Rocket Boy's MindsEye faced severe criticism and layoffs after launch due to bugs and glitches. The CEO claims overwhelming evidence of corporate sabotage and espionage influenced the release, with legal action underway. Meanwhile, developers attribute the failure to leadership issues, mismanagement, and rushed development.

Following the failure of MindsEye, the executives at the studio behind the project began blaming the collapse of the title on corporate sabotage, and now the CEO of the developer has said they have "overwhelming evidence" to prove it.

The developer of MindsEye, Build a Rocket Boy, faced immediate layoffs after the launch of the title was met with heavy criticism from players, who cited numerous gameplay-related bugs, graphical glitches, and a general sense of an unfinished product. Shortly after the launch, Build a Rocket Boy employees took to social media to say they are facing redundancy as the studio is going to be hit with sweeping layoffs.

Amidst the fallout of MindsEye, founder of the studio Leslie Benzies said the title's poor reception was "uncalled for" and alleged that "external and internal forces" influenced the launch. Additionally, Benzies said an investigation would be launched into locating the "saboteurs" within the company, and now according to Build a Rocket Boy CEO Mark Gerhard, that investigation has yielded enough evidence that legal action is being pursued.

"As leaders we take responsibility for the outcomes of our projects and the decisions that follow. At the same time, the launch period was affected by factors beyond normal operational challenges and competitive environment. Over the past months, we have been working with external partners and legal advisors to investigate the criminal activity that took place around our launch.

That work has taken far longer than expected, but it has now resulted in overwhelming evidence of organized espionage and corporate sabotage affecting MindsEye. Because this matter is moving toward prosecution, we cannot share the full details publicly yet," Mark Gerhard wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Notably, this isn't the first time Gerhard has pointed to a conspiracy, as the CEO said ahead of MindsEye's launch that bot farms were being purchased to post negative comments and dislikes against MindsEye, which was then echoed again by Gerhard in February, where he claimed a "very big American company" had purchased a $1 million smear campaign targeting MindsEye.

As for Build a Rocket Boy developers, they blame leadership at the studio, and factors such as time crunches, mismanagement, and a lack of "coherent direction".

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D

