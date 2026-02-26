TweakTown
News
Graphics Cards

Valve updates Steam to fix incorrect GPU data in its monthly Hardware Survey results

Valve confirms its monthly Steam Hardware & Software Survey results have been reporting some incorrect data relating to GPU VRAM and even GPU models.

Valve updates Steam to fix incorrect GPU data in its monthly Hardware Survey results
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Valve's Steam Hardware & Software Survey now improves GPU data accuracy by selecting the display adapter with the most VRAM, addressing underreported discrete GPUs. This update, currently in Steam Deck Beta, will enhance market share insights for GeForce RTX and Radeon cards once fully deployed.

Valve's monthly Steam Hardware & Software Survey results are something that we regularly report on, as it's great for getting a general sense of what hardware is out there. From CPUs to GPUs, memory, storage, and display resolution, it's also an invaluable tool for game developers to get a sense of what hardware they should build their games for, or at least support.

Valve updates Steam to fix incorrect GPU data in its monthly Hardware Survey results 2
2

On the GPU side, Valve has quietly issued a Steam Client update (via the Steam Deck Beta channel) that will improve how it captures and records GPU data. According to the update, "VRAM on some graphics cards" was not being reported correctly, so this has been fixed. How this will affect the results remains to be seen, but it's the next update that will be the most telling.

It's no secret that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX offerings dominate the discrete GPU market, which has been reflected in the Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for years. However, some critics claim that AMD's Radeon cards are underrepresented because integrated GPUs in processors are being recorded instead.

So this is why generic GPU labels like 'AMD Radeon Graphics' continue to show up in the results with notable market share. "In the case of multiple display adapters, we now select the one with the most VRAM to display and report to Steam," Valve confirms in its update to the Steam Client. This would alleviate this issue and help us get a clearer picture of what discrete GPUs are out in the wild, including Radeon RX and GeForce RTX.

As this update is currently only available in a 'Steam Deck Beta Client Update', it might take a few weeks before it's rolled out to all desktop Steam users. And with that, we probably won't see the effects of the changes for a couple of months.

NEWS SOURCES:store.steampowered.com and techpowerup.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles