MSI's new GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z hits eBay, this GPU could be yours for up to $14,999

MSI's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z has hit eBay with sellers asking for anywhere between $7785 through to an insane $14,999.

MSI's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z graphics card is on eBay right now, priced at between $7785 and an eye-watering $14,999.

The card is still in stock in the UK, priced at £4999, which works out to around $6827 USD or so, so if you're in the UK and have the money ready, you're good to go. However, if you're not and you need to rely on eBay, there are "buy it now" prices of between $7785 and $14,999... yes, just a dollar short of fifteen thousand dollars.

MSI is only making 1300 units of its new RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z, with around 100-200 units provided to reviewers and influencers. In the US and Taiwan, MSI hosted a lottery-style draw for your chance just to buy the card.

Our in-house GPU review Kosta wrapped up his review on the MSI RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z with: "The GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z is something to behold even before you fire up that first game. Like with all GPUs, that's where the LIGHTNING comes alive, and here it hits you like a bolt.

Although not included in our benchmark suite, for me, playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with full Path Tracing in 4K at 200+ FPS with DLSS truly felt like the future. Aside from other overclocked GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs, nothing comes close to delivering that level of image fidelity and immersion. And that's why being the most powerful gaming GPU on the planet is more than a fun headline. Here's to one day getting an MSI GeForce RTX 6090 LIGHTNING Z.