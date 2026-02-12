MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z Review - The World's Most Powerful PC Gaming GPU

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 95% Our Verdict Although limited to 1,300 units and launching at a price that makes it a niche release, the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z is not only the fastest GeForce RTX 5090 released to date but also one of the most impressively built GPUs ever made. Pros Unbeatable 4K gaming performance

A beast built for Path Tracing

Impressive engineering and design on MSI's part

Thermal performance that's quiet and, yes, cool

Integrated display is a fantastic touch Cons Limited edition and pricey

800W and 1000W are a lot of juice for PC gaming Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction

Extreme performance has always been part of PC gaming, whether achieved with high-end hardware, tweaking settings to get the most bang for your buck from mid-range gear, or pushing world records with liquid cooling. When it comes to graphics cards, even though you might see two GeForce RTX cards with the same model number, that doesn't mean both will offer the same out-of-the-box experience or even overclocking potential. As we've seen numerous times over the past year, reviewing various GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, the RTX Blackwell generation, NVIDIA's latest PC gaming architecture, delivers a decent performance uplift as clock speeds and power draw increase. Case in point, the godly new limited-edition MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z.

Although it has been absent for a couple of GPU generations, MSI's LIGHTNING range has always represented the company's take on building a powerful GPU that delivers industry-leading performance, build quality, overclocking capabilities, and style. The new MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G LIGHTNING Z not only builds on this foundation but shatters all expectations with its innovative design and focus on delivering the world's most powerful gaming GPU. The fact that it runs cool and quiet while still drawing up to 800W in its default OC Mode setting is a testament to the engineering that extends from the custom PCB and full-cover cold plate to the carbon fiber backplate and liquid-cooling system, which features a one-of-a-kind radiator.

Limited to 1,300 units globally, and we were lucky to get our own custom variant outside of the 1300 run, the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z is the equivalent of a luxury item, and a fancy sports car in graphics card form. It's a niche product through and through, but MSI has created a one-of-a-kind graphics card that might be its most impressive engineering and design achievement to date. Sporting two 16-pin power connectors for both its default 800W OC Mode and 1000W Extreme Mode, the aforementioned custom PCB includes a 40 Phase Power Design and is made from 14 Layer 3oz Copper. MSI handpicked all 1,300 GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z GPUs to ensure the utmost quality for extreme overclocking.

At this point, you're probably wondering how it performs and compares to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition, an impressive bit of engineering in its own right, thanks to its unique dual-flow-through cooling design. Well, to lift the veil and offer up a best-case result right off the bat, DOOM: The Dark Ages with ray-tracing runs 19.8% faster on the overclocked and beastly MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z than it does running on the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition. And sure, it hits this new high by drawing considerably more power; MSI's GPU runs cooler and quieter. With an average 11.4% faster 4K gaming performance, gaming with and benchmarking the GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z feels more like playing around with a GeForce RTX 5090 Ti than with another GeForce RTX 5090. And to add a little more perspective to that figure, the LIGHTING Z's 4K gaming performance is also a whopping 64.2% faster than the next RTX Blackwell card, the GeForce RTX 5080.

RTX Blackwell - NVIDIA's Gaming Architecture for the AI Era

Below is a summary of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture, applicable to all models.

NVIDIA describes 'Neural Rendering,' which includes all previous versions of DLSS and the brand-new DLSS 4, as the 'next era for computer graphics.' They're not alone; the Lead System Architect for the PlayStation 5 Pro console, Mark Cerny, said that ray-tracing is the future of games and that AI will play an integral role in making that happen. DOOM: The Dark Ages developer id Software shared a similar sentiment, adding that the arrival of DLSS was an 'inflection point' for PC game visuals and performance, and on par with the arrival of dedicated GPUs and programmable shaders.

With the arrival of the Blackwell generation and the GeForce RTX 50 Series, AI is now being used to accelerate programmable shaders with the brand-new RTX Neural Shaders. Yes, these are actual neural networks that use live game data, and the power of Tensor Cores to do everything from compress textures, render lifelike materials with a level of detail impossible to match using traditional rendering methods, and even use AI to partially trace rays and then infer "an infinite amount

Further NVIDIA GeForce GPU Reading – Our Latest Reviews

of rays and bounces for a more accurate representation of indirect lighting in the game scene."

RTX Mega Geometry is incredible in its own right; it essentially increases a scene's geometry detail and complexity (triangles or polygons) by up to 100x. 100 times the detail, it's hard to wrap your head around - but the added benefit in a game like Alan Wake 2 is dramatically improving the performance of the game's Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing mode. With DLSS 4 and RTX Neural Shaders, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture (which includes the same AI optimizations as data center Blackwell) can be viewed as the turning point for PC gaming - the moment when AI becomes integral to everything from designing a game to programming and then finally rendering it on a 4K display to play.

DLSS 4 includes more goodies than NVIDIA's highly touted new Multi Frame Generation technology, but let's start there. DLSS 3's version of Frame Generation has evolved with DLSS 4, powered by Blackwell hardware and software, and an innovative use of AI to generate frames 40% faster while using 30% less VRAM. Switching to a new model also means that Frame Generation and Multi-Frame Generation could eventually come to owners of GeForce RTX 20, 30, and RTX 40 Series cards.

DLSS 4 benefits all GeForce RTX gamers. However, with the 5th Generation of Tensor Cores in the GeForce RTX 50 Series delivering 2.5X more AI performance, NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs can execute five complex AI models - covering Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation in a couple of milliseconds. Part of the reason it happens so quickly is the addition of hardware Flip Metering, which shifts frame pacing to the Blackwell display engine, enabling frame rates of up to 240 FPS at 4K and higher without stutter. With up to 15 of every 16 pixels generated by AI, the result is up to 8X the performance when compared to native rendering or rasterized performance.

DLSS Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction have also switched to a new 'Transformer' model, with over twice as many parameters and four times the compute requirements. This is one of the most exciting aspects of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, as it pushes DLSS into a new realm of image quality and performance. The best part is that it works on all GeForce RTX GPUs; however, there is a performance hit compared to running it on an RTX 50 Series GPU. Especially when it comes to the second-generation 'Transformer' model that's a part of DLSS 4.5. Already available in hundreds of games, DLSS 4 and 4.5 are another DLSS 2.0-like moment for the technology, and the results speak for themselves.

Even better, DLSS is integrated into the NVIDIA App with a new 'DLSS Override' feature that allows users to experience the latest tech without waiting for a patch or game update. It doesn't stop there, as the new AI Management Processor (AMP) allows AI models to share the GPU with graphics workloads. As a result, expect to see digital humans in games alongside AI assistants like NVIDIA's Project G-Assist become more prevalent in the coming years. This filters down to the creator side, with AI assistants for streamers, who will also benefit from the GeForce RTX 50 Series' expanded creator features.

RTX Blackwell introduces 4:2:2 chroma-sampled video encoding and decoding. The ninth-generation NVENC encoder also improves AV1 and HEVC quality. The flagship GeForce RTX 5090 supports up to three encoders and two decoders, delivering a 50% gen-over-gen speed improvement over the GeForce RTX 4090. The GeForce RTX 5080 adds a second decoder compared to the GeForce RTX 4080. RTX Blackwell is a game-changer for creators and editors, especially with its new low-voltage, cutting-edge GDDR7 memory that dramatically improves bandwidth and speed.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here's a look at the specs for the flagship GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, the GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080, compared to the previous Ada generation.

GPU Specs GeForce RTX 5090 GeForce RTX 4090 GeForce RTX 5080 GeForce RTX 4080 Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Blackwell Ada Lovelace Process TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N CUDA Cores 21760 16384 10752 9728 Tensor Cores (AI) 680 (5th Gen) 512 (4th Gen) 336 (5th Gen) 304 (4th Gen) AI TOPS 3352 1321 1801 780 Ray Tracing Cores 170 (4th Gen) 128 (3rd Gen) 84 (4th Gen) 76 (3rd Gen) GPU Boost Clock 2407 MHz 2520 MHz 2617 MHz 2505 MHz Memory 32GB GDDR7 24GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR6X Memory Interface 512 Bit 384 Bit 256 Bit 256 Bit Bandwidth 1792 GB/sec 1008 GB/sec 960 GB/sec 716.8 GB/sec TGP 575W 450W 360W 320W

Swipe / scroll right to see more ->

Arriving on a similar custom TSMC 4N process as the GeForce RTX 40 Series, the new GeForce RTX 50 Series is the first RTX generation to arrive without a significant node shrink or overhaul of the underlying process technology. However, the RTX Blackwell generation offers a significant architectural upgrade over the previous Ada Lovelace generation, particularly in AI performance and Neural Rendering capabilities. Using a similar process technology means that, for the GeForce RTX 5090 to feel like a proper flagship upgrade over the GeForce RTX 4090, it has to be something of a beast. The large 750mm die of the RTX 5090 features 92.2 billion transistors, which translates to 21,760 CUDA Cores - a 33% increase over the CUDA Core count on the GeForce RTX 4090.

On paper, one of the biggest upgrades and cutting-edge features of the RTX Blackwell generation is the move to high-speed, high-performance GDDR7 memory. As the flagship GPU in the lineup, the GeForce RTX 5090 features 32GB of GDDR7 memory on a sizable 512-bit interface, delivering 1.79 TB/s of memory bandwidth. That's 66% more memory bandwidth than the GeForce RTX 4090, which is still one of the most powerful PC gaming GPUs in terms of overall performance, memory capacity, and speed. Naturally, the increase in memory directly translates to improved AI performance when paired with fifth-generation Tensor Cores. With native FP4 support and up to 3352 AI TOPS of performance, the GeForce RTX 5090 is up to 2.5X faster than the GeForce RTX 4090 when it comes to pure AI workloads. And yes, just like with gaming, the GeForce RTX 4090 is still one of the most powerful discrete GPUs for local AI.

All of this power and performance also make the GeForce RTX 5090 the most power-hungry gaming GPU to date. And when it comes to GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards, the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z is the most power-hungry by design, as the card was built to support 1000W out of the box, delivered via two 16-pin power connectors. This is almost double the power draw of the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition, but that doesn't mean the LIGHTNING Z constantly draws 1000W or even 800W in default OC Mode; it can and will if the workload is demanding enough. With power to match its performance, MSI recommends pairing the card with a 1500W power supply.

The default Boost Clock of the GeForce RTX 5090 is 2407 MHz, and the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z boosts it to 2775 MHz, with additional overclocking available in MSI Afterburner. This is one of the highest GPU overclocks on a custom card, delivering higher performance across all workloads. This is why, on paper, the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z is an RTX 5090 that feels more like an RTX 5090 Ti.

Item Details GPU GeForce RTX 5090 GPU Codename GB202 Model GeForce RTX 5090 32G LIGHTNING Z Interface PCI Express Gen 5 SMs 170 CUDA Cores 21760 Tensor Cores (AI) 3352 AI TOPS (5th Gen) Ray Tracing Cores 318 TFLOPS (4th Gen) Boost Clock Speed 2775 MHz (MSI Center), 2730 MHz (Default) Memory 32GB GDDR7 Memory Interface 512-bit Memory Speed 28 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 1792 GB/sec L2 Cache Size 98304 KB TDP 800W (OC Mode) / 1000W (Extreme) Display 3 x DisplayPort 2.1b with UHBR20, 1 x HDMI 2.1b, USB Type-C x 1 (Display Panel Only) Display Output Up to 4K 12-bit HDR at 480Hz, Up to 8K 12-bit HDR at 165Hz Power Input 16-pin PCIe x 2 Dimensions 60 x 151 x 61mm (Card), 394 x 120 x 56mm (Radiator)

Kosta's Test System

Physical Design and Cooling

Outside of the premium engineering that makes the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z one of the most impressive GPUs to date, it's also the first to integrate and include a large 8-inch display. A true second screen that can display anything, it also doubles as a large, real-time monitoring system for tracking performance (you can configure it via a browser or mobile app). Although you can turn it off, it definitely feels like a key part of the physical design, and one of the reasons MSI has included a custom vertical GPU mounting kit for the LIGHTNING Z. Even though it's relatively compact, the card portion of the LIGHTNING Z weighs in at around 2,800 grams, so a vertical installation is probably recommended.

As a liquid-cooled GPU, the LIGHTNING Z features a full-cover cold plate covering the GPU, VRAM, and MOSFETS to ensure exceptional thermal performance. To support the flow, MSI has developed a custom next-gen pump designed for efficiency and sustained performance. This pairs with the custom 360mm radiator, which includes a new patented hybrid-fin design to boost heat transfer across hot and cold zones, and custom LIGHTNING fans made from Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) for improved airflow, pressure, and near-silent performance. We observed that the real-time fan speeds on the 8-inch display did not significantly affect the GPU's acoustic profile, even under load. Throw in the premium carbon fiber backplate to round out the design, and the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z impresses by drawing up to 800W while maintaining temperatures that would be impressive for a 200W GPU.

As a custom limited edition one-of-a-kind graphics card, the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z's unboxing experience is also up there. You don't really "open" the box here; the LIGHTNING Z emerges like it's being thawed from cryostasis in a sci-fi film. And it's packed with a wide range of accessories, stuff that's fun, and stuff that's integral to supporting the design and engineering excellence of this GPU. On the fun side, there are things like magnets and a custom keyring tool for switching between OC and Extreme Modes. On the functional side, there's the aforementioned vertical GPU kit and V-check cables for direct measurement of GPU voltage.

The Games and Tests

PC gaming spans a wide range of genres and styles, from indie games with simple 2D graphics to massive 3D worlds lit by cutting-edge real-time ray tracing. With that, each gamer's needs and requirements vary. High refresh rates and reduced latency are more important than flashy visuals or playing at the highest resolution possible for those who live and breathe fast-paced competitive games. For those who want to live in a cinematic world and become a key player in an expansive narrative, ray tracing and high-fidelity visuals are a stepping stone toward greater immersion.

Our chosen benchmarks cover various games, engines, APIs, and technologies. For the GeForce RTX 5090, all tests are run at 4K, 1440p, and 1080p, and include results for performance-boosting Super Resolution technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 4 - including Frame Generation and Multi Frame Generation. In many ways, DLSS numbers are more important than native rendering - a title with ray tracing isn't meant to be played without Super Resolution. Also, DLSS technologies like Ray Reconstruction dramatically improve visual fidelity and detail compared to native rendering. However, our benchmark results are still sorted using 'raw performance' or native rendering.

Here's the breakdown of games, settings, and what's being tested.

Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Anno 117: Pax Romana (RT) City-building real-time strategy game that uses a custom engine with ray-traced global illumination and detailed environments. In-game benchmark used with Very High graphics settings. Assassin's Creed Shadows Ubisoft's most recent entry in the cinematic open-world AAA action-adventure series. In-game benchmark used with Very High graphics settings. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Competitive multiplayer FPS test with DLSS and FSR. The in-game multiplayer benchmark tool is used with Ultra quality settings. Counter-Strike 2 Competitive multiplayer FPS running on Valve's Source engine. Custom multiplayer benchmark run used to test performance with Very High graphics settings. Cyberpunk 2077 Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with Ultra quality settings without ray-tracing. Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with the demanding Ray Tracing Ultra quality setting. DOOM: The Dark Ages (RT) Fast-paced single-player FPS gaming running on the id Tech 8 engine with ray-traced global illumination and Vulkan with DLSS and FSR. In-game Siege Part 1 benchmark used with Nightmare graphics setting. F1 25 (RT) Racing game with hardware-intensive in-race ray-traced visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with Ultra High quality settings for a single lap on the Australia track. Forza Horizon 5 Detailed open-world racing game featuring dynamic weather, realistic environments, and cars. In-game benchmark used with the Extreme graphics setting. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Cinematic open-world test with remastered visuals and DLSS and FSR. In-game benchmark used with the Very High quality setting.

Path Tracing Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Cyberpunk 2077 In-game benchmark tool used with the demanding RT Overdrive or full Path Tracing mode, with DLSS 4 or FSR Performance, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. DOOM: The Dark Ages Path Tracing or Full Ray Tracing tested in this stunning first-person game, in-game 'Siege Part 1' benchmark used with DLSS 4 or FSR Performance, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation.

Gaming Performance Analysis

Average Gaming Performance - 4K Results

The MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z is 64.2% faster than the GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition GPU, and 11.4% faster than the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition GPU when it comes to 4K gaming. This is so far ahead of most PC gaming that its sheer power is immediately noticeable. Take DOOM: The Dark Ages, running with the game's default ray-tracing mode for global illumination. 121 FPS, or 161 FPS with DLSS 4 Super Resolution, is nearly twice the performance of the GeForce RTX 5080. F1 25 is another great example: the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z is 16.2% faster than the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition in 4K, which directly translates to smoother, more responsive racing.

Compared to AMD's flagship RDNA 4 GPU, the Radeon RX 9070 XT, the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z is, on average, 97.5% faster for 4K gaming. Of course, as a limited edition GPU that's exponentially more expensive, this is like comparing a Ferrari to an impressive hatchback. That said, these numbers show that the GeForce RTX 5090, especially in LIGHTNING Z form, will be among the most powerful gaming GPUs for several years. And one of the more interesting things we discovered while running our 4K gaming benchmarks is that older titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered are being held back and not fully utilized.

On that note, games with ray-tracing and other high-end modern visuals are the ones that unleash the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z's full potential as an 800W beast. It's one of the few cards that can render Cyberpunk 2077 with native Ultra-quality ray tracing at 4K, pushing it into 100+ FPS territory with DLSS 4's impressive image fidelity. Even though, on paper, this GPU is so powerful that it doesn't "need" DLSS to deliver fantastic performance, DLSS Super Resolution is still an incredible technology that boosts performance while enhancing image quality. The only game in our benchmark suite that doesn't feature DLSS support is Counter-Strike 2, and the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z's 402 FPS here is a remarkable showing, delivering 58 more frames than the RTX 5090 Founders Edition and 180 more frames than the RTX 5080 Founders Edition.

Average Gaming Performance - 1440p Results

If the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z can run into bottlenecks and leave performance on the table when it comes to 4K gaming, you can be sure that it can take it easy, so to speak, at 1440p. Even though the performance improvement over the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition drops to 8.6% on average when gaming at 1440p, and 47% when compared to the GeForce RTX 5080, it's still more than enough to make it the fastest 1440p gaming GPU we've tested to date. And, based on the 4K performance, the fastest period.

With an average of 228 FPS and 243 FPS with DLSS, the LIGHTNING Z delivers maximum performance at maximum settings. Like 4K, the biggest gains and performance improvements come with ray-tracing and playing modern AAA-style titles at 'ultra' equivalent settings. Still, with several high-quality 1440p OLED displays available at 240 Hz, the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z is one of the few GeForce RTX 5090 cards that can max out at 240 Hz without enabling Frame Generation.

Average Gaming Performance - 1080p Results

The MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z, or any RTX 5090 for that matter, isn't built for 1080p gaming in the same way a dirt road isn't meant for a sports car. On the plus side, at this resolution, the LIGHTNING Z barely breaks a sweat, with power draw sitting in the 200-250W region for the most part and GPU temperatures barely cracking 45 degrees Celsius. Modern games are still demanding at this resolution; however, at 1080p, when you move into the realm of high-end GPUs, you quickly run into CPU and engine bottlenecks. This is why LIGHTNING's lead over the GeForce RTX 5090 drops to 4.9%, and its lead over the GeForce RTX 5080 drops to 28.3%, which is a massive difference compared to the GPU's 64.2% lead over the RTX 5080 when gaming in 4K.

Benchmarks - 3DMark Synthetic Tests

3DMark offers a suite of synthetic benchmarks built to test GPUs in various scenarios. 3DMark Steel Nomad is a cutting-edge DirectX 12 benchmark that uses modern rendering techniques to push GPUs to their limits. The 'Light' version tests at 1440p, while the main Steel Nomad benchmark tests pure native 4K rendering. Port Royal is a benchmark focused exclusively on real-time ray tracing for lighting effects, including reflections, shadows, and more.

The 3DMark Steel Nomad and Steel Nomad Light results offer a fairly accurate result of what you'll find when playing a modern hardware-intensive and visually impressive game on the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z. For the 1440p Steel Nomad Light benchmark, the LIGHTNING's score is 7.5% higher than the RTX 5090 Founders Edition. For the 4K Steel Nomad benchmark, the LIGHTNING's score is 13.5% higher than the Founders Edition, further cementing the GPU as something built primarily for 4Kgaming. However, with the GeForce RTX 5080 seemingly underperforming in both Steel Nomad benchmarks, the LIGHTING scores are 70-90% higher than those of the next model down in the GeForce RTX 50 Series lineup.

Moving on to the demanding Port Royal ray tracing benchmark, the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z's score of 42,821 is not only the highest we've ever seen in our lab but also the first to crack the 40,000 barrier. When it comes to ray-tracing, or more importantly, path tracing, every bit of performance counts, so being 11.6% more 'powerful' than the RTX 5090 Founders Edition GPU in this synthetic benchmark points to the LIGHTNING living up to its namesake by being an absolute beast when it comes to RT.

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation

DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation are impressive technologies, thanks mainly to improvements in performance and latency on the Frame Generation side, as well as the new 'Transformer' model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction. We used the DLSS 'Quality' mode preset for these benchmarks, which delivers better-than-native image quality when compared to traditional AA methods like TAA.

Frame Generation has gotten a bad rap since its debut, which is a shame because it's one of those "seeing is believing" technologies that can truly enhance the gaming experience. Yes, it adds latency (which is mitigated somewhat by NVIDIA Reflex), and not something you'd enable during a ranked match of a competitive shooter, but the improved smoothness and motion clarity that come from a dramatic increase in a game's frame rate while maintaining excellent image quality are hard to ignore, especially for single-player games.

Even the additional latency argument isn't quite accurate. For all three games in the charts above, Cyberpunk 2077, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and F1 25, the 200 or 300+ FPS you can get in 4K is delivered with a lower latency than running these games natively or with upscaling without NVIDIA Reflex enabled. Frame Generation and Multi Frame Generation both combine NVIDIA's RTX technologies to deliver unprecedented immersion and performance, maximizing the capabilities of even the fastest gaming displays. And with that, Multi Frame Generation 2X is enough to hit 4K 240 Hz with the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z, so there's no need to enable 3X or 4X at all.

Path Tracing Performance

Path Tracing, or Full Ray Tracing, arrived with the GeForce RTX 40 Series and DLSS 3, and is advancing with the GeForce RTX 50 Series and DLSS 4 (and now DLSS 4.5). It's only possible thanks to AI technologies such as DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, Ray Reconstruction, and RTX Neural Shader technologies. It's implemented in games specifically for these technologies, and we're including only native or rasterized/DLAA performance to highlight how intensive it is on a GPU as powerful as the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z. In fact, aside from the massive performance boost, these games also look notably worse without DLSS 4.

4K Path Tracing in games like Cyberpunk 2077 and DOOM: The Dark Ages is only possible on a handful of modern graphics cards, and it feels more like a glimpse at the future. Even then, it's hard to imagine when the sort of Path Tracing performance you can get with the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z will eventually make its way to more mid-range and mainstream graphics cards. Path Tracing is more than 'oh, that looks cool,' it's lighting that elevates immersion with cinematic realism and a level of consistency that can make a game's world feel more believable, seamless, and less game-like. The fact that the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z can deliver 100+ FPS in DOOM: The Dark Ages at 4K with DLSS Super Resolution and no Frame Generation is pretty incredible, as is its ability to hit 300+ FPS with Multi Frame Generation.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

All of the benchmark results in this review were captured using the GPU's default 800W OC Mode. Even so, with NVIDIA's RTX Blackwell architecture being efficient even when it's fully unlocked and unleashed, the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z's average power draw across all games in our benchmark suite rounded down to 517W. Now, this isn't to say there aren't games that consistently draw 700-750W; there are, but it's a sliding scale. And with that, the overall maximum temperature while gaming was 56 Degrees Celsius, which is impressive. We were able to push this to 60 degrees with a synthetic benchmark stress test that consistently drew between 750 and 800W, but even that is an impressive result for a graphics card with a 1000W Extreme Mode. On that note, we ran a few tests on the 1000W Extreme Mode, and it delivered even more performance. However, we found diminishing returns once the power draw exceeded 800W.

Final Thoughts

With the GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z, MSI has delivered one of the most impressive GPU releases of not only this RTX generation, but all of them. It's a niche, limited-edition card that features one of the most impressive cooling, PCB, and physical designs of the modern post-GTX AI-powered PC gaming era, and its performance makes it feel more like a GeForce RTX 5090 Ti than another RTX 5090. Of course, the default 800W power limit and dual 16-pin power connectors also make it one of the most power-hungry cards ever released. Not only that, but given its premium, shoot-for-the-moon, spare-no-expense design, it's also among the most expensive ever released.

Talking about value with a GPU like this feels almost moot, because when you get into the realm of flagship products, price-to-performance takes a back seat to wanting the best of the best. On that note, when viewed as a 4K PC gaming GPU, the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z is so far ahead of the pack that it's hard even to visualize a time when this level of performance will become mainstream. Odds are that the GeForce RTX 6070 and RTX 6080 won't even come close to matching what the LIGHTNING can do. And really, at the end of the day, as important as numbers on a chart can be, and as eye-opening as watching a GPU draw 750W as it renders a game at 200 FPS is, it's still all about that personal experience.

From the unboxing experience to seeing the custom MSI LIGHTNING animation on the large 8-inch display for the first time, to the premium and stylish build, carbon fiber backplate, and liquid-cooling that barely makes a sound. The GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z is something to behold even before you fire up that first game. Like with all GPUs, that's where the LIGHTNING comes alive, and here it hits you like a bolt. Although not included in our benchmark suite, for me, playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with full Path Tracing in 4K at 200+ FPS with DLSS truly felt like the future. Aside from other overclocked GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs, nothing comes close to delivering that level of image fidelity and immersion. And that's why being the most powerful gaming GPU on the planet is more than a fun headline. Here's to one day getting an MSI GeForce RTX 6090 LIGHTNING Z.