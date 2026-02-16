Samsung unveils new groundbreaking OLED technology that will change TVs and monitors

Samsung is bringing its brand-new QD-OLED Penta Tandem technology to its displays and panels this year, leveling up OLED brightness and efficiency.

Samsung has unveiled its next-generation QD-OLED technology for premium displays called 'QD-OLED Penta Tandem.' This brand-new, proprietary tandem technology features a five-layer organic light-emitting structure that the company says will be not only a game-changer but also unique to its QD-OLED panels.

Samsung's QD-OLED panels are found in some of the most impressive gaming monitors and TVs on the market. The company notes that as the number of organic material layers increases, overall brightness and efficiency improve. That means the same display can deliver a brighter image at the same power level as a standard QD-OLED display.

With a 1.3X improvement to luminous efficiency, Samsung believes that this also extends the lifespan of the 'QD-OLED Penta Tandem' display by a factor of 2X. And when it comes to peak brightness, these new displays will be impressive, with 4,500 nits for TVs and 1,300 nits for monitors.

And with that, displays with QD-OLED Penta Tandem technology will be some of the only displays to earn VESA's 'DisplayHDR True Black 500' certification for deep black levels (0.0005 nits or lower) while still maintaining a bright image of 500 nits.

"Multi-layer organic light-emitting structure is not simply about adding more layers. It requires deep expertise in selecting materials and optimizing their thickness and combinations," said Brad Jung, Vice President and Head of the Large Display Marketing Team at Samsung Display. "Penta Tandem, built on nearly five years of QD-OLED mass production experience since 2021, represents the ultimate choice for customers looking to demonstrate the premium value of QD-OLED."

And the good news? Samsung is bringing QD-OLED Penta Tandem to its full range of panel sizes this year, joining 27-inch, 31.5-inch, and 34-inch products introduced earlier this year.