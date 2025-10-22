TCL's massive OLED factory will see the arrival of more affordable displays

TCL's new multi-billion dollar OLED factory in China is set to use a world's first new manufacturing process that will reduce costs by 20%.

OLED panel technology is quickly becoming the gold standard for displays used for entertainment. Whether that's gaming on a PC at a high refresh rate at 1440p, 4K, or an ultrawide resolution, or sitting back on a couch playing Ghost of Yotei in 4K on PlayStation 5, OLED displays are a game-changer. From their near infinite contrast levels to color accuracy and response times, OLED panels present a massive step up for getting immersed in games, movies, and everything else.

In recent years, OLED displays using panel technology from companies like Samsung and LG have become increasingly affordable, and this trend is expected to continue. According to a new report (via flatpanelshd), TCL has begun construction on a new multi-billion OLED production facility in Guangzhou, China, for its 8.6-generation OLED technology.

These panels will use a "novel inkjet printing method" for manufacturing, which is a world first. Apparently, this will reduce manufacturing costs by around 20%, delivering high-performance and energy-efficient OLED panels for "tablets, laptops, and monitors."

With mass production set to commence in 2027, there's no word if the factory or panels will make their way to larger displays like TVs, but it does sound like gaming monitors are set to hit the market with this new TCL 8.6-generation OLED technology. Mobile devices like tablets are currently one of the fastest-growing markets for OLED, with overall shipments for all OLED panels set to grow to 1.33 billion by 2030.

The factory is reportedly set to produce 22,500 substrates per month, measuring 2290mm x 2620mm, which will then be cut into smaller panels for the devices listed above. With TCL entering the market to deliver more cost-effective OLED displays, it should spark more competition in the space, bringing prices down as the quality of OLED technology continues to improve.