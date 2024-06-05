MSI unveils new MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 gaming monitor with a big upgrade

MSI has officially unveiled the next iteration of the MAG 271QPX QD-OLED, and it appears it has a downgrade when it comes to its refresh rate.

Computex 2024 is well underway and MSI has showcased at its booth the next 27-inch OLED gaming monitor that comes with a slightly lower refresh rate compared to its predecessor.

Back in April MSI's list of upcoming OLED gaming monitors leaked online, revealing the incoming MAG 271QPX E2, which has now been confirmed as MSI had the monitor in the flesh at its booth. The new monitor measures 26.5-inches, has a 2560 x 1440 (WQHD) resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time. It appears the difference between the MAG 271QPX and the MAG 271QPX E2 is the refresh rate, as the 271QPX has a blistering fast 360Hz refresh rate, while the E2 has a 240Hz.

The MAG 271QPX E2 sports Samsung's third-generation QD-OLED panel, which offers gorgeous, vibrant colors that are paired perfectly with the extremely deep blacks. As with all of MSI's OLED gaming monitors they arrive with a three-year warranty and a slew of features to mitigate against burn-in. The MAG 271QPX E2 has the same OLED Care 2.0 technology seen on other MSI OLED gaming monitors. As for connectivity, the MAG 271QPX E2 features two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

