Samsung unveils groundbreaking 3D gaming monitor at Gamescom 2024

Samsung Electronics has unveiled the latest in groundbreaking gaming monitors at Gamescom 2024, with one focusing on 3D without glasses.

Gamescom 2024 has officially kicked off and Samsung are hot out of the gate with fresh gaming monitor announcements.

Gamescom is taking place between August 21 and August 25, and throughout that time you can expect a slew of new game announcement, developer updates, gaming hardware unveilings, and much more game-related showcases. Samsung has joined the other gaming monitor brands in unveiling its upcoming line-up of gaming monitors, highlighting the Odyssey 3D, a 4K display that features Samsung's Light Field Display (LFD) technology, which creates "lifelike 3D images from 2D content by using a lenticular lens1 on the front panel."

The new technology has been combined with Eye Tracking and View Mapping technology that enables a user to experience 3D images "without the need for separate 3D glasses". Eye Tracking does what it says on the tin, tracks a users eye movement across the screen, while View Mapping technology continuously adjusts the image to provide the highest quality possible. Additionally, if the thought of gaming in 3D doesn't perk your interest you can switch the Odyssey 3D to 2D mode.

The Odyssey 3D arrives in two sizes, a 27-inch variant and a 37-inch variant. Both sizes come with the same 4K resolution, 1ms GtG response time, and a refresh rate of 165Hz. Furthermore, the Odyssey 3D also comes with FreeSync Premium, one DisplayPort 1.4, and two HDMI 2.1 ports.