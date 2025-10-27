God of War multiplayer screenshots emerge showcasing a return to Greece

Screenshots have emerged of the multiplayer God of War game that won't ever see the light of day, as PlayStation lost faith in it after Concord's failure.

TL;DR: Leaked screenshots reveal a canceled God of War multiplayer game set in Greece, developed by Bluepoint Games. Sony canceled the project due to concerns over live-service viability after previous failures. Bluepoint has since shifted focus to a new third-person melee action game, possibly a God of War remake.

A publication has obtained leaked screenshots of a God of War multiplayer game that will never see the light of day, and it shows we would have been returning to Greece.

The project was being led by Bluepoint Games, the developers behind the remakes of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls, and while the God of War multiplayer title was never officially confirmed by Sony, it was rumored to be currently undergoing development. Now, renowned publication mp1st has acquired a selection of screenshots that reveal aspects of the now-canceled title.

Notably, Sony cut two live-service titles from its first-party studios at the beginning of the year; one of those was this multiplayer God of War title. According to the publication, PlayStation "lacked confidence" in the game's long-term viability following the market's rejection of the big-budget live-service failure, Concord. The screenshots show that Bluepoint Games was planning on returning to Greece for the setting of the title, as showcased by the classic Greek artifacts, temples, and pottery.

Furthermore, fans of God of War lore may note that Hades was the owner of the armory, which means the multiplayer would be placed before the events of God of War 3. That's if the game was meant to fit within the canon of the God of War franchise. It's possible it could have just been a standalone title.

With the multiplayer God of War title now canceled, Bluepoint has switched gears to begin work on a new project, and according to mp1st, which cites job listings, that title is a third-person melee action game. As for what that game is specifically, no one knows, but fans are hoping it's a remake of the first God of War game.