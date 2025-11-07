HP Omen 16 (Core i9-14900HX + RTX 5070) Gaming Laptop Review

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Introduction

HP sent over its Omen 16 gaming laptop for review, its new mid-range system, but it's anything but a mid-range gaming laptop. It comes in a 16-inch 1600p @ 240Hz display, and enough CPU and GPU horsepower to run countless games at 120-240FPS on the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop.

Inside, the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop that was sent over to me for review was configured with an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads. There's 32GB of RAM and a 1TB Gen4 SSD, joined by NVIDIA's newer GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU and 8GB of GDDR7 memory.

8GB isn't a lot of VRAM, and we're on the tail end of 2025 (can you believe it?), moving into 2026, but most games - and gamers - won't use more than 8GB of VRAM for countless games, especially at 1600p. If you want or need more VRAM, there are higher-end GPU options, right up to the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7.

HP offers an incredible suite of tools on its products, where you can tweak your components, keep an eye on thermals, use AI, run overlays, and so much more. It's actually quite fantastic to see a big company like HP that's more known for its workstations and servers, having the Omen brand and actually doing great things with its software. There's bloat - and there shouldn't be - but it's locked to the Omen Gaming Hub.

As with all of my gaming laptop reviews, I've moved away from my desktop Aftershock Nimbus Gaming PC, which packs an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, 32GB RAM, 1TB Gen4 SSD, and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER graphics card. This is a great system for a comparison against the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU and Core i9-14900HX processor, with the same RAM + SSD count as the desktop system.

Let's rock and roll, shall we?

Specs Reviewed

CPU : Intel Core i9-14900HX(24C/32T)

: Intel Core i9-14900HX(24C/32T) GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU + 8GB GDDR7

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU + 8GB GDDR7 RAM : 32GB

: 32GB Storage : 1TB Gen4

: 1TB Gen4 Display: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) @ 240Hz IPS

Overview

HP starts things off with a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 (1600p) IPS-based display with an ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, and a taller 16:10 aspect ratio. Inside, the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor has up to 55W of power, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU has up to 115W, with the Omen 16 cooling down a total of 170W TPP between the CPU and GPU.

HP is pushing extra cooling power into the Omen 16 through its upgraded OMEN Tempest Cooling thermal solution with improved airflow, an additional heat pipe, and quiet fan operation even under heavy gaming loads, which I can attest to - it's definitely not as loud as a higher-end RTX 5090 gaming laptop.

There's a customizable RGB keyboard that is pleasant to type on, where I got used to the keyboard in a matter of hours and was typing at normal speed. However, the spacebar drops down ever so slightly just above the trackpad; it kind of feels like my thumb is being recessed in there, like a drop-down onto the spacebar. That was a bit odd, but maybe it's just my thumb.

There's room to configure higher-tier hardware in the Omen 16, with configurations that include up to the flagship RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7, a huge upgrade in gaming horsepower, all inside of the same great feel and portability from a 16-inch gaming laptop. This includes double the RAM to 32GB, and double the Gen4 SSD to 2TB from the review unit I'm using here.

Features + I/O

We have a standard set of I/O on the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop, with USB-A and USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1 output, which is good for up to 4K 120Hz and 8K 120Hz, RJ45 Ethernet, and 3.5mm for your audio devices.

I would've liked to have seen an SD card reader on the side, especially for content creators, as the Omen 16 has a solid 24C/32T processor and up to 64GB of RAM when configured with higher-end specs. In saying that, this is more of a 'gaming laptop' than a 'content creator laptop'.

Detailed Look

Let's dive right into how the HP Omen 16 looks and feels.

HP's new Omen 16 gaming laptop looks great in the flesh, where I was impressed right out of the box. There's no flashy RGB lighting, just a sleek-looking 16-inch gaming laptop.

The rear exhausts are on the left and right of some of the important I/O of the Omen 16, keeping the CPU and GPU as cool as possible during heavy gaming workloads. There's also the DC-in port, RJ45 Ethernet port, HDMI 2.1 output, and a USB-A 10Gbps port on the back of the Omen 16.

On the left side of the HP Omen 16, we've got a USB-A 5Gbps and USB-C 10Gbps port, joined by a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

On the right, a single USB-A 5Gbps port.

The keyboard and trackpad on the Omen 16 also look and feel great, but we'll talk more about the keyboard shortly.

Benchmarks (Synthetic + CPU + SSD)

Cinebench R24

HP's new Omen 16 gaming laptop features the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor with 24 cores and 32 threads, a previous-gen CPU that starts to show its weakness against newer architectures, and it gets slapped by higher-end CPUs like AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 9955HX3D inside the MSI Raider A18 gaming laptop.

The Omen 16 scores 1307 in the multi-test run of Cinebench R24, and 115 in the single-core test, which just beats the AMD Strix Point APU (12C/24T) inside the HP ZBook Ultra G1a 14 workstation laptop.

CrystalDiskMark

HP uses a 1TB Gen4 SSD from Samsung inside its Omen 16 gaming laptop, which isn't the most impressive Gen4 SSD that we've seen in a gaming laptop so far. CrystalDiskMark shows around 5.0GB/sec (5015MB/sec) reads, and 3.6GB/sec (3644MB/sec) writes. Not great, but definitely not bad. More than enough for gamers.

3DMark Speed Way + Steel Nomad

3DMark Speed Way is our first official benchmark run, with the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU inside of the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop scoring 3366 points, super close to the 3377 points out of the MSI Crosshair 16 HX AI, which has the same RTX 5070 8GB GPU.

The same thing is seen with 3DMark Steel Nomad, except this time the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU just barely beats out the RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, while the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU screams ahead.

3DMark TimeSpy Extreme + TimeSpy

The HP Omen 16 beats out the MSI Crosshair 16 HX AI, which has the newer Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, which has 24C/24T, as there's no Hyper-Threading, with its Core i9-14900HX processor (24C/32T).

Benchmarks (Gaming)

Note: Moving onto the gaming benchmarks, I re-ran the benchmarks on the systems that I had on hand at the time, running Cyberpunk 2077 twice. First, without RT and DLSS enabled to see the raw performance of the gaming laptop, and then once more with RT + DLSS + GF + RR enabled.

RT = Ray Tracing

= Ray Tracing DLSS = Deep Learning Super Sampling (AI upscaling)

= Deep Learning Super Sampling (AI upscaling) FG = Frame Generation

= Frame Generation RR = Ray Reconstruction

I plugged in an LG 4K 120Hz OLED TV into the HP Omen 16, so that I could run 4K tests, as the laptop itself only supports up to 1600p.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a fantastic-looking game, with the HP Omen scoring 72FPS average at 1440p (the closest resolution to the native 1600p from the display), and that's without ray tracing or any DLSS enabled. It's 7FPS slower than the MSI Crosshair 16 HX AI, which has a better CPU inside, but let's wait until we enable RT + DLSS.

I wouldn't recommend running a game as graphically luscious as Cyberpunk 2077 without DLSS enabled, nor would I run it at 4K without a flagship GPU. The biggest point is that at 4K you're going to want (and need) more VRAM, and the 8GB on the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU just isn't enough, especially when you enable RT and DLSS.

Cyberpunk 2077 + RT + DLSS

Enabling RT, FG, RR, and DLSS set to Balanced, and the HP Omen 16 gets closer to the MSI Crosshair 16 HX AI in terms of performance, with the Omen 16 scoring 85FPS average at 1440p. This is a great result, as you can play something that looks as good as Cyberpunk 2077, at closer to 100FPS average (especially if you tweak a few more settings).

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 pumps out close to 200FPS at 1440p on the High preset, more than enough to scream through the game without having to worry about looking at the FPS counter. It's not as fast as the 241FPS on the MSI Crosshair 16 HX AI, but with this game, I don't think you'll tell the difference between 200FPS and 240FPS. Even at 4K, the Omen 16 spits out 128FPS average, more than enough for 4K 120FPS goodness.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Lastly, in our Shadow of the Tomb Raider testing, the HP Omen 16 comes awfully close to the MSI Crosshair 16 HX AI gaming laptop with 171FPS at 1440p on the Omen 16, versus 174FPS on the MSI. More than enough performance once again, while 4K gaming in Shadow of the Tomb Raider on the Omen 16 sees 91FPS average.

Performance + Thermals + Battery Life)

The HP Omen 16 features 1GbE LAN as well as Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 and Bluetooth 5.3, which was more than fast enough for me to download my games for benchmarking (and playing, of course) at over 1000Mbps (around 105-110MB/sec). Bluetooth was used all the time for my Apple AirPods Max headphones, with zero issues the entire time.

Performance Thoughts

I used the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop as my main workstation for a few weeks for the purpose of this review, with the 16-inch 1600p @ 240Hz display keeping me quite happy in my sessions of Overwatch 2 and the recent release of Battlefield 6. Carving through two of my favorite games at 240FPS is real, real nice.

In my weeks of using the Omen 16 for tens of hours of work and about the same in gaming, as well as using Adobe Photoshop and other software on it, there wasn't a single issue; everything was flawless. The only issue with performance on the gaming side of things is that the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU only has 8GB of VRAM... but, even games like Cyberpunk 2077 at 1600p with DLSS enabled didn't eat through 8GB of VRAM.

However, if you were to run games with much higher texture and ray tracing quality, the use of DLSS, and maybe output through the HDMI 2.1 port on the back of the HP Omen 16 laptop for 4K 120Hz output, the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU is not powerful enough for this smoothly at 120FPS anyway, and you're going to start needing more than just 8GB of VRAM.

The older-gen Core i9-14900HX processor (24C/32T) holds up well in performance without chewing through too much power (55W TDP). The 32GB of RAM is enough for most people, and 1TB of Gen4 SSD is enough for most people - again, if you need more, you can opt for larger storage on the Omen 16.

Battery Life + Charging + Software

HP ships its in-house HP Omen Gaming Hub on its gaming laptops and desktop systems, where you can tweak your system with different power modes, including Eco, Balanced, Performance, and Unleashed. The Unleashed mode lets the Omen 16 chew down on as much power as possible from the CPU and GPU to ensure the best performance at all times.

There are plenty of things to play around with inside the HP Omen Gaming Hub, including some AI-controlled settings, tweaking of power and thermals, and an optimizer that boosts the performance in your games by focusing on system resources for your particular game. There are also things like the network booster, advanced performance tuning, and the graphics switcher, which tweaks the Omen 16 between integrated and discrete GPUs.

Final Thoughts

I was actually kinda taken aback with the HP Omen 16, as it has been my first time with the Omen gaming experience, but I am more than pleasantly surprised here. The Omen 16 looks great, has fantastic software for keeping track of or tweaking your Omen 16 experience (minus the billboards and distractions), and the mix of the Core i9-14900HX + RTX 5070 Laptop GPU is enough to drive a ton of games at its native 1600p res and 240Hz refresh rate.

HP has been in the more enthusiast / higher-end side of the gaming market for years now with its Omen presence, where its Omen software, pre-installed on the laptop, is better than I thought it would be. There's a bunch of bloat in there, but the performance mode tweaks are easy to use to squeeze a little more performance out of your Omen 16.

After a few weeks of putting some serious hours into Overwatch 2 and Battlefield 6 at 240FPS on the 16-inch 1600p @ 240Hz display on the HP Omen 16, I'm more than happy to recommend the experience. It sits apart from the usual gaming laptops from the likes of ASUS and MSI, with something that hits a little differently.

There are a ton of configurations depending on how much power - and how much you want to spend - on speccing out the HP Omen 16, as you can install NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory. This includes double the RAM and SSD to 64GB and 2TB... and an OLED display.

If you want the higher-end Omen 16 experience, customize it with the higher specs, and you'll get the 1600p @ 240Hz panel upgraded to OLED. This would take the Omen 16 to another level, offering a fantastic amount of power in a great size, with a huge upgrade to OLED... yes, it'll cost more, but you won't go back once you've used OLED.

After the experience with the Omen 16, I'd love to take a look at their desktop Omen systems, and a full desktop CPU and GPU with even more expansion. If you haven't used a gaming laptop from HP and were in the market for something with a good CPU and the power of the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, and there's a decent discount from HP, which sometimes is 20% or more, the Omen 16 should be on your radar.