G.SKILL OC World Cup 2026 memory overclocking competition kicks off with $40,000 USD prize pool

G.SKILL OC World Cup 2026 begins its Online Qualifier round this month, with the Grand Final once again set for the main stage at Computex 2026.

TL;DR: The G.SKILL OC World Cup 2026, a premier global DDR5 memory overclocking competition, begins with online qualifiers from February to March, leading to live finals at Computex 2026 in Taipei. Featuring a $40,000 prize pool, it challenges enthusiasts to push DDR5 speeds using Intel Z790/Z890 platforms and extreme cooling.

Although the price of DDR5 memory has skyrocketed in recent months, with the supply situation likely to get worse before it improves, it's still good to see that some things remain the same. The annual G.SKILL OC World Cup 2026 overclocking competition for extreme DDR5 memory overclocking kicks off this week, with the Grand Final once again set to take place live on stage at Computex 2026 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The G.SKILL OC World Cup 2026 is the competition's tenth annual extreme overclocking event, with the Online Qualifier set to run from February 15, 2026, to March 23, 2026. Eligible competitors must pair G.SKILL DDR5 memory with an Intel Z790/Z890 motherboard and complete five demanding overclocking trials. The Top 9 will then move on to the Live Qualifiers stage at Computex 2026, which will culminate with the Grand Final on June 5, 2026.

With a $40,000 USD Total Prize Pool, the OC Champion and winner will walk away with $10,000 USD. Each of the Top 9 finalists participating in the Live Qualifier round at Computex 2026 will also receive a G.SKILL DDR5-8000 32GB (2x16GB) memory kit, which, in today's market, is worth a lot of money.

What makes the G.SKILL OC World Cup 2026 one of the definitive competitions each and every year is that it's open to the global extreme overclocking community, which is good because we've seen the DDR5 memory frequency world record change hands multiple times over the past year or so. Naturally, this is all done with liquid nitrogen that provides cooling down right down to -196°C, which lets overclockers push hardware to its absolute limit - and beyond.