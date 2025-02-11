All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
G.SKILL announces OC World Cup 2025 with $40,000 USD total cash prize pool

G.SKILL OC World Cup 2025 details have been announced, with the Online Qualifier round kicking off this weekend leading up to the Gran Final at Computex.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The G.SKILL OC World Cup 2025 will occur at Computex in Taipei from May 20-23, with online qualifiers from February 15 to March 19 on HWBOT.org. Nine finalists will compete for a $40,000 prize pool using Intel CPUs and G.Skill DDR5 memory. The champion wins $10,000.

The G.SKILL OC World Cup 2025 details have been announced. The live qualifiers and grand final will again take place at Computex in Taipei from May 20 to May 23. The Online Qualifier stage is kicking off this weekend and will run from February 15 until March 19. 2025 on HWBOT.org.

G.SKILL OC World Cup 2024 at Computex.
2

G.SKILL OC World Cup 2024 at Computex.

Nine finalists from this online stage will be invited to compete live at Computex, where they'll use lots of LN2 to earn their share of the $40,000 USD prize pool. The OC World Cup 2025 Champion will take home $10,000 USD in prize money - alongside the crown of being the world's best overclocker.

The OC World Cup 2025 competition includes five stages: Memory Frequency for DDR5, 7-Zip, PYPrime, SuperPi, and y-cruncher. HWBOT has the full details on the various stages and rules. The hardware requirements for competitors are that they use Intel LGA1700/1851 CPUs and G.Skill DDR5 memory - strictly retail components.

All nine online qualifiers will receive G.SKILL's Trident Z5 DDR5-8000 CL38-48-48-128 1.35V 48GB (2x24GB) memory, with three lucky draw participants set to receive the same high-performance DDR5 kit.

Computex is always one of the biggest tech events of the year, and one of the highlights is checking out G.SKILL's massive OC stage and watching the world's best overclockers do their thing. Last year, CENS from Germany won the title of OC Champion, so it will be interesting to see if they'll be back this year to defend their crown.

Visit the G.SKILL OC World Cup 2025 Online Qualifier portal at HWBOT for full details on this year's competition and a breakdown of the rules, hardware, and qualification stages.

NEWS SOURCE:hwbot.org

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

