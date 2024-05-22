G.SKILL OC World Record Stage is coming back to Computex 2024 with plenty of LN2 cooling

G.SKILL is bringing extreme overclocking and PC mods to Computex 2024 and some new hardware in the form of DDR5 memory, AIO cooling, and more.

G.SKILL is set to make another big splash in extreme overclocking at Computex 2024. Its booth will host the 10th Annual OC World Record Stage 2024, where high-end Intel motherboards from ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI will be paired with G.SKILL DDR5 memory and plenty of liquid nitrogen (LN2).

4

G.SKILL 10th Annual OC World Record Stage 2024 Computex 2024 schedule, image credit: G.SKILL.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Popular Now: Sony developing PlayStation mobile platform

The world's top overclockers will do their thing in front of a live audience (we'll be there!), attempting to achieve as many overclocking records as possible. G.SKILL has released the 10th Annual OC World Record Stage 2024 schedule (see it above), which kicks off on June 4 and runs through to June 7.

Each motherboard maker and a group of overclockers will be given their day in the sun (or is that LN2 fog), with OC legends like HiCookie and Splave set to appear. The 8th Annual OC World Cup 2024 Competition will also take place live at the G.SKILL Computex 2024 booth, with overclockers going head-to-head with G.SKILL DDR5 memory and 14th Gen Intel Core processors - and yes, even more LN2.

4

G.SKILL 8th Annual OC World Cup 2024 Competition finalists, image credit: G.SKILL.

The 8th Annual OC World Cup 2024 Competition has a $40,000 USD Total Prize Pool, with the OC Champion set to take home $10,000. The top nine extreme overclockers from the Online Qualifier Stage will compete live over four days, with the OC World Cup 2024 award ceremony taking place on June 7 at 2:30 PM local time.

4

G.SKILL Extreme Mod Stage 2024 modders, image credit: G.SKILL.

At Computex this year, G.SKILL will also showcase extreme PC mods on its G.SKILL Extreme Mod Stage 2024 with 'concept cases' from global modders. The company will also showcase brand-new products, including DDR5 memory, a PC case, an AIO CPU cooler, and gaming peripherals.