ASRock releases BIOS Update for AMD AM5 systems to improve stability and fix 'no boot' issues

ASRock's new Beta BIOS version 4.07.AS01 for AM5 motherboards includes AMD's latest AGESA 1.3.0.0a, and is available now to download.

TL;DR: ASRock has released a comprehensive BIOS update 4.07.AS01 for AMD AM5 motherboards, featuring AMD AGESA 1.3.0.0a to resolve boot failures and improve memory compatibility. This update enhances system stability and addresses no-boot issues with Ryzen CPUs, reflecting ASRock's commitment to quality and platform reliability.

ASRock has announced the release of a "comprehensive BIOS update" for AMD AM5 motherboards, now available. ASRock has confirmed that it has been working closely with AMD to review recent CPU-related issues and optimize BIOS functionality and stability. This new update is the result of that collaboration.

And with that, ASRock's new Beta BIOS version 4.07.AS01 for AM5 motherboards includes AMD's AGESA 1.3.0.0a, the latest version of AMD's library responsible for initializing the CPU cores, memory, and other hardware. ASRock notes that one highlight of this BIOS release is that it resolves motherboard issues related to boot failures with certain AMD Ryzen CPUs.

"This update is specifically designed to address system no-boot scenarios, including cases where systems may fail to boot after being used for a period of time," ASRock writes in the announcement. "Users who encounter such behavior are recommended to update to this BIOS version to help restore normal system boot functionality."

Beta BIOS version 4.07.AS01 also includes memory compatibility optimizations, so if you've got an ASRock AM5 motherboard, be sure to head here to download the new BIOS release for your particular model. BIOS files for dozens of models are available, from the X870E Taichi to the 650 Steel Legend WiFi. An official BIOS release is also expected soon.

For those not familiar with updating BIOS and firmware on ASRock motherboards, there are two guides available, depending on the motherboard model and features: the ASRock Instant Flash User Guide (AMD) or the ASRock Flashback Feature User Guide.

"ASRock remains fully committed to product quality, platform stability, and long-term user satisfaction," ASRock adds. "Our engineering and technical support teams continue to work with AMD to deliver robust firmware updates and ensure platform stability."