All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Motherboards

ASRock releases new BIOS to fix Ryzen 9000 CPU boot issues on A620, B650, B850, X870 mobos

ASRock releases the latest AM5 motherboard BIOS to improve Ryzen 9000 series CPU support: download your new BIOS for A620, B650, B850, and X870 here!

ASRock releases new BIOS to fix Ryzen 9000 CPU boot issues on A620, B650, B850, X870 mobos
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D users reported CPU failures, particularly with ASRock motherboards. In response, ASRock released new BIOS updates for AM5 motherboards to address boot issues and improve compatibility. Users can update via the ASRock website or BIOS Flashback. A Reddit megathread consolidates discussions and updates on the issue.

In news that AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D owners were experiencing CPU failures, with ASRock motherboard users finding it more common, ASRock is out and ahead of the issue releasing new BIOS updates for their fleet of AM5 motherboards.

ASRock releases new BIOS to fix Ryzen 9000 CPU boot issues on A620, B650, B850, X870 mobos 42
2

In an email sent to us here at TweakTown, ASRock explained it had "observed reports on Reddit from users experiencing unexpected boot issues and error codes when using ASRock AM5 motherboards paired with minority proportion of AMD Ryzen™ 9000 series processors. To enhance user experience, ASRock promptly released the latest 3.20 Beta BIOS for its AM5 series motherboards, further improving AMD Ryzen™ 9000 series processors boot issues".

"Users can download and install the BIOS from the official ASRock website or use the BIOS Flashback function on their motherboard for a quick update. ASRock also promises to continue enhancing the compatibility of its products".

For the latest AM5 motherboard BIOS (ongoing updates), please visit the ASRock official website.

As for the story of CPU failures with the 9800X3D, there was a megathread posted on Reddit in the ASRock subreddit, explaining that the issues are "frequent enough that we'd like to consolidate discussion here as well as provide consolidated updates if any news comes from ASRock, AMD, or elsewhere".

Around 24 hours later, and we've got news from ASRock and new BIOS updates to help affected Ryzen 9000 series CPU owners. There were some reports that users were seeing their shiny new 9800X3D processor dying often (but not exclusively) on ASRock boards, so let's hope this issue is behind us and these affected owners are taken care of.

Photo of the AMD RYZEN 7 9800X3D Desktop Processor
Best Deals: AMD RYZEN 7 9800X3D Desktop Processor
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$569.30 USD
$558.94 USD $593.49 USD
Buy
$585.99 USD
$555.99 USD $719.99 USD
Buy
$689 CAD
$689 CAD $929.99 CAD
Buy
$689 CAD
$689 CAD $850.99 CAD
Buy
£518
£518.46 £499
Buy
$569.30 USD
$558.94 USD $593.49 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/25/2025 at 1:47 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles