ASRock releases new BIOS to fix Ryzen 9000 CPU boot issues on A620, B650, B850, X870 mobos

ASRock releases the latest AM5 motherboard BIOS to improve Ryzen 9000 series CPU support: download your new BIOS for A620, B650, B850, and X870 here!

In news that AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D owners were experiencing CPU failures, with ASRock motherboard users finding it more common, ASRock is out and ahead of the issue releasing new BIOS updates for their fleet of AM5 motherboards.

In an email sent to us here at TweakTown, ASRock explained it had "observed reports on Reddit from users experiencing unexpected boot issues and error codes when using ASRock AM5 motherboards paired with minority proportion of AMD Ryzen™ 9000 series processors. To enhance user experience, ASRock promptly released the latest 3.20 Beta BIOS for its AM5 series motherboards, further improving AMD Ryzen™ 9000 series processors boot issues".

"Users can download and install the BIOS from the official ASRock website or use the BIOS Flashback function on their motherboard for a quick update. ASRock also promises to continue enhancing the compatibility of its products".

For the latest AM5 motherboard BIOS (ongoing updates), please visit the ASRock official website.

As for the story of CPU failures with the 9800X3D, there was a megathread posted on Reddit in the ASRock subreddit, explaining that the issues are "frequent enough that we'd like to consolidate discussion here as well as provide consolidated updates if any news comes from ASRock, AMD, or elsewhere".

Around 24 hours later, and we've got news from ASRock and new BIOS updates to help affected Ryzen 9000 series CPU owners. There were some reports that users were seeing their shiny new 9800X3D processor dying often (but not exclusively) on ASRock boards, so let's hope this issue is behind us and these affected owners are taken care of.