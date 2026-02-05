ASRock issues statement on AMD Ryzen 9000 Series CPUs issues with its AM5 motherboards

ASRock has issued a statement in response to reports of AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors failing when paired with its AM5 motherboards.

ASRock has released a statement in response to reports that AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors have been experiencing issues when paired with the company's AM5 motherboards. Although the statement doesn't provide specific information on models or the extent of the reported issues and failures, it notes that the company is "seamlessly" working with AMD to continue optimizing firmware (BIOS) and improving system stability.

In addition, ASRock notes that it has begun a "comprehensive internal review" and a "rigorous verification process," and has opened a direct channel to its technical support team for customers with issues to get the help they need. The company views all feedback as a "cornerstone" of its improvement process, so it's taking the issues surrounding its motherboards and AMD Ryzen CPUs very seriously.

Although recent reporting from Puget Systems confirms that the failure rate of AMD's Ryzen 9000 Series processors is sitting at around 2.52%, with AMD's Ryzen 9000 X3D Series processor failure rate sitting at just 1.51%, there have been multiple reports on sites like Reddit of AMD Ryzen 9000 CPUs failing on ASRock motherboards. Here's ASRock's statement in full.