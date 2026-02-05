ASRock issues statement on AMD Ryzen 9000 Series CPUs issues with its AM5 motherboards

ASRock has released a statement in response to reports that AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors have been experiencing issues when paired with the company's AM5 motherboards. Although the statement doesn't provide specific information on models or the extent of the reported issues and failures, it notes that the company is "seamlessly" working with AMD to continue optimizing firmware (BIOS) and improving system stability.
In addition, ASRock notes that it has begun a "comprehensive internal review" and a "rigorous verification process," and has opened a direct channel to its technical support team for customers with issues to get the help they need. The company views all feedback as a "cornerstone" of its improvement process, so it's taking the issues surrounding its motherboards and AMD Ryzen CPUs very seriously.
Although recent reporting from Puget Systems confirms that the failure rate of AMD's Ryzen 9000 Series processors is sitting at around 2.52%, with AMD's Ryzen 9000 X3D Series processor failure rate sitting at just 1.51%, there have been multiple reports on sites like Reddit of AMD Ryzen 9000 CPUs failing on ASRock motherboards. Here's ASRock's statement in full.
- Read more: ASRock releases new BIOS to fix Ryzen 9000 CPU boot issues on A620, B650, B850, X870 mobos
- Read more: Here's the most reliable PC hardware covering CPUs, GPUs, Motherboards, and more
ASRock is closely monitoring recent discussions regarding the performance and behavior of AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors on ASRock AMD platforms. In response to these reports, we have implemented comprehensive internal reviews and rigorous verification processes. We have been working in seamless coordination with AMD continuously to further validate system performance across a wide range of hardware configurations, while optimizing BIOS and enhancing overall system stability.
ASRock deeply values user feedback as a cornerstone of our continuous improvement. Customers experiencing technical difficulties or seeking further assistance are encouraged to contact the ASRock Technical Support Department. We remain committed to delivering high-performance products that meet the highest standards of quality and performance.