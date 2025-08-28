Worried about AMD Ryzen X3D CPU burnout? ASRock has a new BIOS that you'll want to grab

I wouldn't blame you for immediately installing the new BIOS for AM5 800 series motherboards - but I'd still recommend waiting for just a short while.

TL;DR: ASRock has released a new BIOS version 3.40 for AM5 800 series motherboards, improving memory compatibility, system stability, and CPU operating stability - the latter hopefully referring to bringing an end to Ryzen 9000 X3D processor burnouts.

ASRock has released a new BIOS for its AM5 800 series motherboards, and the hope is that this could be an end to Ryzen 9000 X3D processor burnouts with these boards.

VideoCardz noticed that Uniko's Hardware flagged up the new BIOS in a post on X which you can see above.

ASRock's new BIOS is version 3.40 and it comes with two items in the release notes, saying that it improves "memory compatibility and system stability" and also enhances "CPU operating stability".

While this doesn't refer to the 3D V-Cache processors directly, it seems very likely that the changes for CPU stability are addressing that issue.

Uniko's Hardware recommends that anyone running a Ryzen 9000 X3D processor should jump on this immediately and install the new BIOS.

Usually, I'd recommend caution over valor, and to wait at least a little while to see how the new BIOS pans out, and whether there are any complaints - it wouldn't be the first time in the tech world that a fix had unfortunate side effects.

In this case, though, I wouldn't blame you for wanting to grab this new BIOS straight away, given the potential for disaster otherwise - you don't want your precious CPU dying, after all. I'd still be tempted to wait for just a very short while, though.

A previous BIOS release from ASRock in May tweaked PBO settings to lessen the danger of burnouts - but it didn't remove the specter of them entirely. As it stands, there are still daily reports of Ryzen X3D burnouts trickling in, and it's processors in ASRock motherboards which are most commonly affected.