ASUS responds to claims its motherboards are nuking AMD Ryzen 9800X3D systems

ASUS has issued a response to the accusation ASUS motherboards are to blame for multiple AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D systems failing to boot.

TL;DR: ASUS is investigating reports of AMD Ryzen 9800X3D systems failing to boot on ASUS AM5 motherboards, affecting multiple models from B850 to X870E. The company urges users to update their motherboard BIOS to the latest version to improve system stability while working closely with AMD to resolve the issue.

ASUS has responded to accusations that at least five reports of ASUS AM5 motherboards were responsible for AMD Ryzen 9800X3D systems failing to boot correctly.

The association with failing to boot 9800X3D systems and ASUS motherboards followed five Reddit posts over the last two weeks linking ASUS motherboards to the failing systems. The commonality among these posts was users reporting a Q-Code 00 as the problem. Additionally, the problem isn't limited to one SKU of the ASUS motherboard; it appears to affect boards from the B850 to X870E models.

Users affected by this issue have reported the same thing: a system running normally, then a reboot, sleep wake, or seemingly nominal desktop event occurs, and the system goes to a black screen with the aforementioned 00 code appearing on the motherboard. However, none of the reports are conclusive in blaming ASUS boards.

Well, the reports have created enough stir to prompt a response from ASUS, which recently emailed us a statement. "We are aware of recent reports concerning AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D CPUs and ASUS AMD 800-series motherboards, and we have initiated an immediate internal review. Our teams are conducting preventive checks on product compatibility and performance, working closely with AMD to validate reported cases and ensure ongoing stability and quality. We are looking to provide timely solutions to ensure our products and services meet expected standards."

In the meantime, ASUS has said it takes "this matter seriously" and advised users to "update their ASUS AMD 800-series motherboard to the latest BIOS via ASUS EZ Flash or BIOS Flashback to help ensure system stability."