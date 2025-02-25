AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D experiencing 'CPU Failure' issues, more common on ASRock motherboards

AMD's new super-popular Ryzen 7 9800X3D now has widespread crashing and failure incidents, with Redditors claiming more issues on ASRock motherboards.

TL;DR: The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is experiencing widespread issues, particularly on ASRock motherboards, with users reporting crashes and failures. A megathread on Reddit consolidates these reports, suggesting BIOS flashbacks as a potential fix. The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is experiencing widespread issues, particularly on ASRock motherboards, with users reporting crashes and failures. A megathread on Reddit consolidates these reports, suggesting BIOS flashbacks as a potential fix.

AMD's new super-popular Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is now in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, with multiple people posting on Reddit reporting crashing and failure incidents on their new Zen 5-based X3D gaming CPU.

There is a huge megathread on the ASRock subreddit, with an "abnormal" amount of Ryzen 7 9800X3D processors failing inside of systems, and it looks like the issues are more common on ASRock motherboards. Moderators of the thread have reported that an "abnormal amount of 9800X3Ds that are dying, often (but not exclusively) on ASRock boards".

Redditor u/SoupaSoka says that the posts are "frequent enough that we'd like to consolidate discussion here as well as provide consolidated updates if any news comes from ASRock, AMD, or elsewhere". Well, here's another source for you guys.

February 21st update/suggestions on Reddit include:

If you can't post with your 9800X3D after a BIOS update, flashback to the BIOS version you had before using BIOS flashback. If this still does not resolve the issue, reach out to ASRock. If your system doesn't POST anymore all of a sudden, try flashing back to an older BIOS (3.10) and see if this fixes it. Not every boot/POST issue is a dead CPU! If your 9800X3D doesn't boot anymore even after you attempted the above mentioned, reach out to AMD and ASRock and please will out the form mentioned earlier in this post, as it helps us gather data and investigate this individually.