CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D experiencing 'CPU Failure' issues, more common on ASRock motherboards

AMD's new super-popular Ryzen 7 9800X3D now has widespread crashing and failure incidents, with Redditors claiming more issues on ASRock motherboards.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is experiencing widespread issues, particularly on ASRock motherboards, with users reporting crashes and failures. A megathread on Reddit consolidates these reports, suggesting BIOS flashbacks as a potential fix.

AMD's new super-popular Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is now in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, with multiple people posting on Reddit reporting crashing and failure incidents on their new Zen 5-based X3D gaming CPU.

There is a huge megathread on the ASRock subreddit, with an "abnormal" amount of Ryzen 7 9800X3D processors failing inside of systems, and it looks like the issues are more common on ASRock motherboards. Moderators of the thread have reported that an "abnormal amount of 9800X3Ds that are dying, often (but not exclusively) on ASRock boards".

Redditor u/SoupaSoka says that the posts are "frequent enough that we'd like to consolidate discussion here as well as provide consolidated updates if any news comes from ASRock, AMD, or elsewhere". Well, here's another source for you guys.

February 21st update/suggestions on Reddit include:

If you can't post with your 9800X3D after a BIOS update, flashback to the BIOS version you had before using BIOS flashback. If this still does not resolve the issue, reach out to ASRock. If your system doesn't POST anymore all of a sudden, try flashing back to an older BIOS (3.10) and see if this fixes it. Not every boot/POST issue is a dead CPU! If your 9800X3D doesn't boot anymore even after you attempted the above mentioned, reach out to AMD and ASRock and please will out the form mentioned earlier in this post, as it helps us gather data and investigate this individually.

  • ASRock and AMD are aware of the reports
  • It isn't yet known what is causing the issue or if it's an ASRock issue, an AMD issue, or an issue from both.
  • The CPU deaths seem inconsistent; some CPUs seem DOA, some die within hours/days/weeks. Some deaths seem to be during active use while others occur in an attempted POST/boot.
  • There is at least one report, from u/Fancy_Potato1476, of a "revived" 9800X3D thanks to a BIOS flashback
  • u/natty_overlord has created a nice summary post linking many of the reports
  • The issue has been gaining more mainstream news tractions e.g. Yahoo, TechPowerUp, etc
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor



Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

