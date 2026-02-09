Razer CEO dislikes 'GenAI Slop' but believes 'AI is a tool to help game developers'

Razer CEO and Co-founder Min-Liang Tan opens up about the company's push into AI, noting that it's key to the future of game development.

TL;DR: Razer is investing over $600 million in AI to enhance game development, focusing on tools that support creativity rather than replace it. Their initiatives include AI-assisted quality assurance, automation, and innovative hardware like the Project AVA virtual assistant and Project Motoko AI headset, aiming to improve gaming immersion.

In a new post tagged 'the future of gaming is AI,' the company, best known for creating gaming peripherals, explains why it's investing over $600 million in AI. And that's primarily about AI tools and technologies for game development, with Razer believing that how generative AI is used is more important than whether AI is used at all.

"The way we see it is that AI is a tool to help game developers make better games, rather than replace human creativity," Razer CEO and Co-founder Min-Liang Tan said during a recent episode of The Verge's Decoder podcast. "As gamers... what we're unhappy with is GenAI slop. When I play a game, I want to be engaged. I want to be immersed. I want to compete. I don't want to see characters with extra fingers or shoddily written storylines."

That comment is in response to the influx of AI-generated images and videos, widely referred to as "AI slop," which are considered inferior to human-created art. For Razer, generative AI in games is more of an extension of NPC behavior, procedural systems, and AI used to "strengthen the craft of making games."

Some game development-specific initiatives include using AI to assist with quality assurance and issue identification, and automating repetitive tasks. Beyond that, Razer's AI push also extends to hardware, including the company's new Project AVA virtual AI assistant and Project Motoko wearable AI headset, which debuted at CES 2026. Project AVA's holographic animated assistant, powered by AI's Grok, presents the idea of a chatbot in the form of a customizable avatar or character that you might see in a game - and it was one of the more impressive AI demos we saw at the show.