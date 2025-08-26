Netflix releases guidelines for how its creators can use generative AI

TL;DR: Netflix embraces generative AI as a valuable, transparent, and creative tool for content production. Its new guidelines help partners use AI for ideation, background elements, and visual effects while protecting creative rights, complying with laws, and ensuring union roles remain unaffected. AI-generated characters require legal review.

Netflix views generative AI as a "valuable creative aid" and key part of the moviemaking or TV show production process in 2025, but only when used "transparently and responsibly." What does that mean? Well, Netflix has posted a new in-depth guideline for its partners and creators who are using generative AI for content production.

"This guidance helps filmmakers, production partners, and vendors understand when and how to use GenAI tools in production," the guideline says. "It also offers a practical tool for assessing and enabling confident GenAI use when producing content for Netflix."

Naturally, as generative AI tools cover a wide range of things and are continuously evolving, Netflix's guidelines were written to protect personal data and creative rights, and comply with laws and regulations such as copyright. There's also a note in there that states that any use of generative AI for content production "does not replace or materially impact work typically done by union-represented individuals, including actors, writers, or crew members, without proper approvals or agreements."

When it comes to using GenAI, as Netflix's guidelines call it, if it's for ideation only, then it's fair game as long as it complies with the company's guiding principles. Ideation refers to creating things that aren't in the final product, like reference images, temporary art, or visual effects. Using GenAI to create "background elements" or things like posters in a production is also fine, with Netflix putting this stuff under the "use your judgement" banner and to only escalate or notify Netflix if it's "story-relevant." AI-generated characters and training new models on data for creating content fall under the big red stop sign banner that requires escalation and legal review.

These guidelines point to a future where GenAI becomes a key part of Netflix's content production pipeline, with the company already using AI for tasks such as speeding up the visual effects process, and creating ads.