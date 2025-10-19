Horizon's tribes were very expensive and time consuming to make, artist confirms

Designing and creating Horizon's colorful and exotic tribes was one of the most expensive and time-consuming parts of developing the franchise's origins.

TL;DR: Sony's Horizon series features meticulously crafted tribes inspired by extensive anthropological research, making tribe design one of the most costly and time-intensive aspects of development. This attention to cultural detail enhances the game's unique visual identity and immersive world-building, highlighting its distinct blend of tribal aesthetics and sci-fi elements.

New documents give key insight into the production process of Sony's best-selling Horizon franchise, revealing some of the more taxing and expensive parts of the game's design.

PlayStation's first-party Horizon series is dazzling and eye-catching, matching up dazzling meso-American style with sci-fi futurism. The game's vibrant world is anchored by seven tribes that give players more agency in the Horizon universe. According to Guerrilla Games art director Jan-Bart van Beek, putting the tribes together was actually one of the most difficult parts of making the game. Guerrilla spent a lot of time and money meticulously crafting each tribe, and that attention to detail is plainly obvious in each of the games' impressive visuals.

The tidbit comes by way of a written declaration from van Beek in regards to Sony's active copyright infringement lawsuit against Tencent. The company behind PlayStation is suing Tencent, saying that Tencent's game Light of Motiram is essentially a blatant imitator of Sony's Horizon series.

The declaration is nearly two dozen pages and worth a read. Here's an excerpt below: