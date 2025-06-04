SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB PULSE OC Review - AMD's Best Mainstream GPU in Years

TweakTown Rating: 85% Our Verdict Sure, overall performance sits between the GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti, but the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB PULSE OC is proof that RDNA 4 is the start of a new era for AMD gaming GPUs. Compared to the Radeon RX 7600, it's night and day, with impressive ray-tracing and FSR 4. Pros Finally, a mainstream Radeon GPU that can handle ray-tracing

16GB of VRAM makes it great for 1080p and 1440p gaming

FSR 4 image quality is excellent, a real DLSS competitor

A massive improvement over the Radeon RX 7600

Sapphire's quiet, efficient, and robust PULSE design Cons FSR 4 adoption is growing, but slowly

Not much faster than the GeForce RTX 5060 and slower than the RTX 5060 Ti

Only a single DisplayPort Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction

The arrival of the Radeon RX 9060 XT from AMD is a milestone release for the company, as it offers PC gamers the best mainstream Radeon GPU we've seen in years. Mainstream GPUs arrive with a more down-to-earth price point, efficient designs, and the promise of delivering fantastic all-around performance. They're the most popular among PC gamers because the $300 or $400 value proposition makes much more sense than spending upwards of $1,000 or more on a GPU.

According to the latest Steam data, the two most popular graphics cards are the GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 4060, which will probably be joined by the GeForce RTX 5060 at some point in the future. And possibly, the Radeon RX 9060 XT. From what we've seen, AMD's previous-generation mainstream GPU combo, the Radeon RX 7600 and Radeon RX 7600 XT, failed to make a marketable impression because it only really excelled at one thing - rasterized or raw performance without ray-tracing or a viable alternative to the AI sorcery that is NVIDIA DLSS.

As seen with the flagship RDNA 4 GPU released earlier this year, the Radeon RX 9070 XT, AMD's latest generation of GPUs, offers much more than a performance uplift over the previous generation. Dramatically improved ray-tracing performance means that Radeon can now compete with GeForce regarding fancy lighting effects, and the new AI-powered FSR 4 presents such a massive improvement over FSR 3 that the difference is night and day. Like DLSS 3 and DLSS 4, FSR 4 is now an upscaling technology that you should enable at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K, because it often offers native-like or better-than-TAA image quality with a free boost to performance.

It's these two advances that made us excited to check out the new Radeon RX 9060 XT, as even with cut-down specs compared to the Radeon RX 9070 XT (it has half the Compute Units), there's every chance that it would blow the RDNA 3's Radeon RX 7600 out of the water. Especially now, in 2025, where a third of the games in our benchmark suite include testing with ray-tracing effects enabled. And it does, with the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB PULSE coming in 51% faster for 1080p gaming, and a whopping 61% faster for 1440p gaming when compared to the Radeon RX 7600.

Right off the bat, you might think that this sort of result makes the Radeon RX 9060 XT the clear mainstream winner and something of a GeForce RTX 5060 Series killer. However, the story is much more nuanced than that, with the more expensive GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU outperforming the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB PULSE by around 10% on average. The overall performance is also much closer to the GeForce RTX 5060 than you might think. Let's dig in.

RDNA 4 - AMD Levels the Playing Field

Below is a summary of AMD's new RDNA 4 architecture, applicable to all models.

AMD's new RDNA 4 architecture presents a massive improvement over the chiplet design that we saw with RDNA 3. Returning to the monolithic design of RDNA and RDNA 2 might sound like a regression, especially when AMD CPUs have gone in the other direction, but this isn't the case. In a nutshell, RDNA 4 is built for 2025. This GPU architecture embraces ray-tracing performance as a key pillar, lays the groundwork for neural rendering, and supercharges AI performance for the new FSR 4 Super Resolution and complex AI workloads. Throw in a revamped media engine for creators and streamers, and support for next-gen DisplayPort 2.1a displays, and RDNA 4 presents a new and revitalized direction for Radeon graphics.

The show's star, at least in terms of the massive improvement over what has come before, has to be the arrival of RDNA 4's 3rd Generation Ray-Tracing Accelerators. AMD is aware that game developers across PC and console are embracing ray-tracing, which presents a realistic depiction of lighting and related effects like shadows and reflections. The only problem is that real-time ray-tracing is complex, requiring the right blend of raw performance and innovative technologies to enhance efficiency and deliver a playable experience.

One area RDNA 4's RT Accelerator delivers where RDNA 3's don't is the arrival of "Oriented Bounding Boxes," an innovative method of handling ray-tracing Bounding Volume Hierarchy (BVH) data. Think of it as efficiently tracing rays through an environment and geometry with a lower memory cost and less hardware. RDNA 4's RT Accelerator also adds a second intersection engine to double the performance of specific raytracing workloads and calculations. The results can be seen in titles with heavy ray-tracing like Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077, where the Radeon RX 9070 XT delivers a significant 30+% performance improvement over the previous gen flagship - the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. A card with 50% more RT Accelerators than the Radeon RX 9070 XT. The mainstream Radeon RX 9060 XT also delivers substantially faster ray-tracing performance than the Radeon RX 7600, to the point where mainstream RDNA 4 is now what you'd call RT-ready.

AMD is also looking to introduce its answer to NVIDIA's DLSS Ray Reconstruction and Frame Generation for Path Tracing with Project Redstone's new AI-based Ray Regeneration and Frame Generation, alongside support for Neural Radiance Caching. FSR "Project Redstone" is currently in development and on track for release in the second half of 2025.

With improved raw performance and a massive boost to ray-tracing and AI performance, RDNA 4 presents an enormous leap forward over RDNA 3. However, catching up to GeForce RTX in these areas and offering a viable DLSS alternative does mean that early adopters will need to wait for game support and AMD to deliver its Path Tracing solution. With 60+ FSR 4-ready titles available now, there's still a massive deficit compared to DLSS 3 and DLSS 4 as we head toward 2026. Falling behind for over five years in these areas means there's a lot of catching up to do, and this will take time.

This brings us to RDNA 4's enhanced Media Engine, which offers creators and streamers a big improvement to H.264, HEVC, and AV1 encoding and decoding. NVIDIA's lead in this area has meant that few creators use Radeon hardware. With RDNA 4, AMD is looking to close the gap and offer a viable alternative, especially regarding image quality, when using popular settings in apps like OBS.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here's a comparison of the Radeon RX 9060 XT specs to those of the previous generation's Radeon RX 7600 XT and the Radeon RX 9070 Series.

GPU Specs Radeon RX 9070 XT Radeon RX 9070 Radeon RX 9060 XT Radeon RX 7600 Architecture RDNA 4 RDNA 4 RDNA 4 RDNA 3 Process TSMC 4nm TSMC 4nm TSMC 4nm TSMC 6nm Stream Processors 4096 3584 2048 2048 Compute Units 64 56 32 32 Ray Accelerators 64 (3rd Gen) 56 (3rd Gen) 32 (3rd Gen) 32 (2nd Gen) AI Accelerators 128 (2nd Gen) 128 (2nd Gen) 64 (2nd Gen) 64 GPU Boost Clock 2970 MHz 2520 MHz 3130 MHz 2655 MHz Memory 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 8GB/16GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 256-bit 256-bit 128-bit 256-bit Bandwidth 640 GB/sec 640 GB/sec 322.3 GB/s 288 GB/sec Total Board Power 304W 220W 160W 165W

Like the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, the Radeon RX 9060 XT arrives in two variants: a model with 8GB of VRAM starting from $299 and one with 16GB of VRAM starting from $349. And like our review coverage of the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, we've only been supplied the 16GB variant, so this review will not include any analysis or differences between the two variants. With that out of the way, looking at the Radeon RX 9060 XT specs, its overall configuration looks similar to the previous generation's Radeon RX 7600, albeit with a shift to a more advanced TSMC 4nm process.

There's a lot more going on, with the Radeon RX 9060 XT's GPU comprising 29.7 billion transistors compared to the Radeon RX 7600's 13.3 billion. Compared to the flagship Radeon RX 970 XT, the cut-down RX 9060 XT features 32 Compute Units and Ray Accelerators versus 64. However, with a 160W power rating delivered over a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, it also uses around half the power, making RDNA 4's most efficient GPU by a long shot.

Power-wise, the Radeon RX 9060 XT maintains a similar 160W rating as the RDNA 3 mainstream offering; however, when gaming, we found that the power draw was higher than the GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti, which gives GeForce the efficiency edge. OC models like the one reviewed here can push the power to its limit or even higher, depending on the configuration. Still, with up to 61% faster performance using the same power, the Radeon RX 9060 XT is remarkably more efficient than the Radeon RX 7600. And with more advanced AI hardware, the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB also doubles as an efficient performer for AI workloads.

Item Details GPU Radeon RX 9060 XT Architecture RDNA 4 Model SAPPHIRE PULSE AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB GPU Interface PCI Express Gen 5 Stream Processors 2048 Compute Units 32 Ray Accelerators 32 (3rd Gen) AI Accelerators 64 (2nd Gen) Boost Clock Speed 3290 MHz Memory 16GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 322.3 GB/sec AMD Infinity Cache 32 MB Total Board Power 160W Display 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort 2.1a Power Input 1 x 8-pin (450W PSU recommended) Dimensions 240 x 124 x 46.1mm Weight 659 grams

Kosta's Test System

Item Details Motherboard ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7950X GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition Display MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz Cooler ASUS ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB RAM 32GB DDR5-6000 Corsair DOMINATOR TITANIUM RGB SSD Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB Power Supply ASUS TUF Gaming 1000W Gold Case Corsair 5000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case OS Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

SAPPHIRE's PULSE line-up for the Radeon RX 9000 Series represents the company's affordable or reference-spec designs that forego things like RDB lighting for a simpler, compact design. That said, after testing a few different SAPPHIRE PULSE GPUs over the years, this revamped and improved version for RDNA 4 is easily the most impressive to date, especially when temperatures barely rise above 56 degrees Celsius with a modest fan speed.

Finally, and this is something for those who use multiple displays, the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB PULSE, like all Radeon RX 9060 XT GPUs, only features three display outputs, two HDMI ports, and one DisplayPort. Yeah, as a fan of DisplayPort over HDMI, it's not ideal.

The Games and Tests

PC gaming not only covers a wide range of genres and styles, from indie games with simple 2D graphics to massive 3D worlds lit by cutting-edge real-time ray tracing technology. With that, the needs and requirements of each gamer vary. High refresh rates and latency reduction become more important than flashy visuals or playing at the highest resolution possible for those who live and breathe fast-paced competitive games. For those who want to live in a cinematic world and become a key player in an expansive narrative, ray-tracing, and high-fidelity visuals are a stepping stone toward immersion.

Here's the breakdown of games, settings, and what's being tested.

Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Black Myth: Wukong A high-impact Unreal Engine 5 test showcasing a detailed cinematic world. The in-game benchmark tool with the 'Very High' fidelity setting without ray-tracing and with DLSS and FSR. Cyberpunk 2077 Competitive multiplayer FPS test with DLSS and FSR. The in-game multiplayer benchmark tool is used with 'Ultra' quality settings. Counter-Strike 2 Competitive multiplayer FPS test running on Valve's Source 2 engine. A stress test mod map is used to showcase CS2 at its most demanding. Cyberpunk 2077 Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with 'Ultra' quality settings without ray-tracing. Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with the demanding 'Ray Tracing Ultra' quality setting. DOOM Eternal (RT) Fast-paced single-player FPS gaming running on the id Tech and Vulkan with DLSS. The Mars Core campaign mission is used to benchmark. Dragon Age: The Veilguard (RT) Cinematic RPG from veteran studio BioWare, benchmarking the action-packed introduction sequence with Ultra quality settings including ray-tracing with DLSS and FSR. F1 24 (RT) Racing game with hardware-intensive in-race ray-traced visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used, with 'Ultra High' quality settings on a single lap of the Bahrain track. Horizon Forbidden West Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The opening section is tested using the 'Very High' quality setting. Marvel Rivals Multiplayer hero shooter set in the Marvel universe, in-game Practise Range map used to benchmark with 'Ultra' quality settings, DLSS and FSR. Resident Evil 4 (RT) Capcom's visually impressive remake, Chapter 1 - The Village used to benchmark with 'Max' settings. Returnal (RT) Third-person action roguelike with an in-built benchmark that tests environment destruction, particle effects, ray-traced reflections, and more. Total War: Warhammer III Action-packed real-time strategy with hundreds of on-screen characters. The in-game 'Battle' benchmark tool is used with the 'Ultra' quality setting. Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Cinematic third-person action game with impressive visuals. Opening mission tested using 'Ultra' quality setting with DLSS and FSR.

Path Tracing Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Alan Wake 2 Full Path Tracing tested in 1080p using the new 'Ultra' setting with DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. Bright Falls town used to test. Cyberpunk 2077 In-game benchmark tool used with the demanding 'RT Overdrive' or full Path Tracing mode, with DLSS 4 Performance, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Full Ray Tracing tested in this stunning first-person cinematic game, Marshall College walkthrough used to test with DLSS 4.

Gaming Performance Analysis - 1080p and 1440p

Average Gaming Performance - 1080p Results

Steam. For those with a GeForce RTX 3060 looking to upgrade, yes, the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB PULSE will be a game-changer no matter what game you're playing.

Compared to the GeForce RTX 4060, it's 35% faster for 1080p gaming; however, with the recent launch of the GeForce RTX 5060, it's only 6% faster than NVIDIA's latest 1080p offering, on average. With the GeForce RTX 5060 starting from $299, the same price as the Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB variant, that 6% is probably not enough to sway someone away from NVIDIA's robust set of features like DLSS 4, NVENC for creators, and more. FSR 4 brings Radeon as close to feature parity with GeForce as we've ever seen. However, adoption is still insufficient to make it a key "buy it for this feature" like DLSS has been for a couple of years. The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti is 6% faster for 1080p gaming than the Radeon RX 9060 XT, with AMD's mainstream RDNA 4 GPU also being around 40% slower than the beefier Radeon RX 9070 16GB - the next model up.

The average results don't quite tell the whole picture, as performance between the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB and the GeForce RTX 5060 Series varies from title to title. At 1080p, Black Myth: Wukong performance for the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB matches the baseline GeForce RTX 5060, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 punches well above its weight, matching the GeForce RTX 5070. Counter-Strike 2 performance, on the other hand, falls behind the RTX 5060 and the RTX 5060 Ti, while Cyberpunk 2077 and DOOM Eternal with ray-tracing pull slightly ahead of the GeForce RTX 5060. Check out the individual game benchmarks below for detailed results.

Average Gaming Performance - 1440p Results

Using the FSR 4 'Quality' preset at 1440p delivers impressive image quality, and sees Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hit 113 FPS using the Ultra quality graphics preset. Horizon Forbidden West is another great-looking example of FSR 4, which pushes the 72 FPS of native rendering to 83 FPS with the FSR 4 'Quality' preset. Space Marine 2, the final game where we paid close attention to FSR 4 jumps from 71 FPS to 90 FPS using the 'Quality' preset, which offers better image quality and stability than TAA. If AMD can ramp up FSR 4 adoption for new and older titles, it will be a mainstay in the years ahead.

For those looking to upgrade, the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB PULSE (as long as it can be picked up for around $349) is an excellent option for those with older GeForce RTX 60-class GPUs. For 1440p gaming, it's 61% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060, 41% faster than the GeForce RTX 4060. However, like with the 1080p results, there is a significant performance gap between the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB GPU and the Radeon RX 9070, with the latter being 51% faster for 1440p gaming. That said, the Radeon RX 9070's MSRP is also 57% higher, which makes the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB better value.

Benchmarks - 3DMark Synthetic Tests

3DMark offers a suite of synthetic benchmarks built to test GPUs in various scenarios. 3DMark Steel Nomad is a cutting-edge DirectX 12 benchmark with newer, modern rendering techniques designed to push GPUs to their limit. The 'Light' version tests at 1440p, while the main Steel Nomad benchmark tests pure native 4K rendering. Port Royal is a benchmark focusing exclusively on real-time ray tracing for lighting effects like reflections, shadows, and more.

With the GeForce RTX 50 Series and the arrival of the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT, we've found that the 1440p and 4K Steel Nomad Light and Steel Nomad synthetic benchmark results have offered a somewhat skewed representation of what you might find in-game. That said, the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB's Steel Nomad score being 63% higher than the Radeon RX 7600 is essentially what you'll find when playing most games at 1440p. Depending on the test, the score is either higher than the RTX 5060 or lower, or falling short of sitting on par with the RTX 5060 Ti. Come to think of it, with the varied in-game results, this discrepancy reflects what you'd find in-game; it'll just depend on the game and the workload.

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

FSR 4 and AMD Frame Generation

With the arrival of the Radeon RX 900 Series and the new Radeon RX 9070, AMD's new FSR 4 represents a massive improvement over FSR 3.1, FSR 3, and FSR 2. The shift to a custom and powerful AI model for upscaling shows that ML or AI is the definite way to maintain image quality that is on par or even superior to native rendering. As FSR 4 was explicitly designed for RDNA 4, and trained on powerful AMD hardware, it is exclusive to the Radeon RX 9000 Series due to the advanced AI hardware requirements. The good news is that games with FSR 3.1 are automatically upgraded to FSR 4 via AMD's Adrenalin Software, with a nice overlay showing a green FSR 4 tick when booting up a compatible game.

Likewise, while impressive, AMD's FSR Frame Generation isn't as responsive or impressive as NVIDIA's AI approach. The results are certainly playable, and the additional smoothness is excellent for those with high-refresh-rate displays. Still, it probably won't be until AMD's AI-powered Frame Generation arrives (which is slated for a 2025 debut) that we'll get the complete picture of what FSR 4 with Frame Generation looks like. As it stands, FSR 4 Super Resolution on the Radeon RX 9060 XT delivers excellent results, adding to its chops as a 1440p gaming GPU.

Path Tracing Performance - 1080p

Path Tracing takes real-time ray-tracing and applies the concept of ray-traced effects to anything and everything - global illumination, shadows, reflections, indirect lighting, and more. With multiple bounces, it's a hardware-intensive and cutting-edge look at the future of PC gaming that is only possible thanks to AI tools and technologies. With RDNA 4 dramatically improving ray-tracing performance compared to RDNA 3, GPUs like the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB are capable of rendering stunning Path Traced visuals; however, it's more proof of concept than something practical.

Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 are playable on the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB PULSE with Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing, but it's not the same experience as playing these games on the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti. Regarding performance and image quality, these games look much better when running on RTX hardware. This is due to FSR 4 adoption and AMD's FSR 4 Project Redstone being on track for a second-half of 2025 launch. Redstone will offer a DLSS Ray Reconstruction-like technology for RDNA 4, alongside introducing Neural Radiance Cache to improve performance and lighting quality.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

Final Thoughts

Mainstream RDNA 4 is here, and yes, it offers a massive improvement over the previous RDNA generations while also bringing the fight to the GeForce RTX 5060 Series. However, it's a far cry from a blowout. With SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB PULSE being a 16GB model with an MSRP of $349, compared to the $299 GeForce RTX 5060, it's only 6% faster for 1080p gaming and 10% faster for 1440p gaming, on average. Likewise, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU is 6% faster than the 9060 XT for 1080p gaming and 9% faster for 1440p gaming, on average. For those expecting the Radeon RX 9060 XT to come in and make the RTX 5060 Series look like a joke, that's not the case. We've got a more competitive mainstream competitor from AMD, and the company's best mainstream Radeon GPU in a long, long time.

Is it enough to make it easy to choose the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB over the RTX 5060 or RTX 5060 Ti? Well, not really. NVIDIA's mature feature set and the widespread adoption of DLSS make it the sort of premium feature you'd pay a little extra for. However, several titles are already out there with FSR 4 support. If you're a competitive gamer who loves nothing more than jumping into rounds of Call of Duty, the Radeon RX 9060 XT is probably the way to go. Ultimately, mainstream RDNA 4 is a game-changer compared to mainstream RDNA 3. However, it's not quite that when going toe-to-toe with GeForce.