GeForce RTX 5070 joins the RTX 3060 as one of the most popular GPUs among PC gamers

The GeForce RTX 5070 begins 2026 as one of the most popular gaming GPUs, as seen in the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey results.

TL;DR: The January 2026 Steam Hardware & Software Survey reveals NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series, especially the RTX 5070, as highly popular for PC gaming, ranking among the top discrete GPUs. AMD's Radeon RX 9000 Series has yet to appear on the list, with the Radeon RX 7800 XT leading AMD's presence.

The Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for January 2026 are in, and even though the memory crisis will most likely slow the adoption of GeForce RTX 50 and Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards as prices increase and stock becomes harder to find, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series is shaping up to be one of the company's most popular to date.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Well, at least for now, as what we're seeing here could be a surge in GeForce RTX 50 Series cards based on the fact that during the final months of 2025, several models could be found close to or even slightly below MSRP. Case in point: the GeForce RTX 5070 is one of the best bang-for-your-buck 1440p PC gaming GPUs, and it's proving to be the most popular card in the GeForce RTX 50 Series lineup.

Trending Trending Now: Logitech says if its new mouse doesn't 'change the way you play' you'll get a full refund

So much so that when looking at discrete GPUs for desktop and laptops, the GeForce RTX 5070 is currently the fifth most popular graphics card on Steam, sitting below the GeForce RTX 4060 (and its laptop variant), the GeForce RTX 3060, and the GeForce RTX 3050. And the GeForce RTX 5060 isn't far behind, as it's cracked the Top 10, sitting in the number nine spot for most popular GPU on Steam.

Looking at the Top 20, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5070 Ti have made the cut, with the GeForce RTX 5080 sitting just outside. Surprisingly, AMD's Radeon RX 9000 Series has yet to make the list, specifically the popular Radeon RX 9070 XT, which appears to be selling well in several markets. The top discrete Radeon GPUs, according to the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey results, are the Radeon RX 7800 XT, followed by the Radeon RX 660 and the Radeon RX 7600 XT.

Here's a look at the Top 25 Discrete PC Gaming GPUs for January 2026.