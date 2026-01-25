Ubisoft staff are 'slagging off' the Guillemot brothers in internal chat messages

TL;DR: Ubisoft announced a third round of cost-cutting, closing studios and canceling projects like the Prince of Persia reboot, leading to over 3,600 layoffs. Employee backlash against upper management is growing amid the company's declining stock value and internal unrest, highlighting significant challenges for Ubisoft's future stability.

Ubisoft recently announced a third round of cost-cutting measures that included the closure of several studios and the cancellation of titles, including the highly anticipated reboot of the original Prince of Persia game. To go along with the studio closures and development cancellations, thousands of employees are likely to be jobless, and we are now hearing that they are making their feelings known in internal chat rooms/threads that are equivalent to Slack messages.

In a recent episode of the Insider Gaming podcast, Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, a well-known Ubisoft insider, explained that the publisher is really not in a good position at the moment and that upper management has positioned itself in such a way that they will always have control of the company, regardless of whether current performance metrics call for a leadership change. Henderson pointed to Ubisoft's stock price being incredibly low and its valuation being under $1 billion, even though it was nearing $10 billion.

Notably, many of the employees at the publisher's studios were made aware of the third round of cost-cutting measures through Ubisoft's public announcement, and given the headcount reduction of 3,633 people from 20,729 in 2022 to what is now 17,097 as of September 2025, they are understandably annoyed with upper management. Henderson said that it is "fascinating" seeing employee messages from Ubisoft's internal communications systems "slagging off the Guillemot brothers. It's actually insane. It's not nice stuff as well, alright, it's really hard stuff."