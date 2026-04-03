State of Decay 3 alpha playtest starts in May with 4-player co-op, new resource strategies, and 'tons of combat'

Starting next month, Undead Labs is beginning alpha testing for State of Decay 3, users can sign up for a chance to help guide the game's development.

TL;DR: Undead Labs will begin alpha testing for State of Decay 3 in May, inviting the community to influence development through feedback. The test features four-player co-op, new base-building, resource strategies, and intense combat, continuing the series' core scavenging gameplay during a zombie outbreak.

Undead Labs has exciting news for post-apocalyptic scavengers across the globe: State of Decay 3 starts alpha testing next month.

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Today, Xbox Game Studios group Undead Labs announced that it will be conducting alpha tests for State of Decay 3 starting in May. These will be community-driven affairs where gamers can help shape and guide the sequel's development, offering critical feedback during the game's early rounds of widespread playtesting.

"Over the last few years, most of the team has been doing updates for State of Decay 2. The rest of us have been creating cool sh*t for State of Decay 3. Starting next month, we'll be hosting a series of alpha playtests with the community," series co-creator Brant Fitzgerald said in today's video.

Fitzgerald goes on to reinforce that Undead Labs aims to keep fostering the State of Play community with the third game, understanding that it's these kinds of enthusiastic and dedicated players that keep the game's engagement up over time.

"We've been keeping a close eye on what you liked about State of Decay 2, and what you didn't. We've read your feedback on Discord, we've watched your gameplay clips and livestreams on YouTube. And through it all we've seen how powerful and tight-knit this community is."

Undead Labs didn't show off very much gameplay of State of Decay 3 in action, and what they did show was off-screen footage, but Fitzgerald did confirm a few features that will be available in the alpha test:

Four player co-op

New base-building & resource strategies

Tons of combat

Classic gameplay themes--scavenging supplies in the middle of a zombie outbreak

Users can sign up for the State of Decay 3 alpha test here.

You might have a hard time signing up, though. We received the following message when trying to sign up at around 1PM today: Discord Rate Limit Exceeded, please try again at a later time.