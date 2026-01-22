Keychron's Q0 HE is a premium magnetic wireless Num Pad for those with TKL keyboards

If you're looking for a premium Num Pad add-on for your setup, check out the new magnetic switch-powered Keychron Q0 HE QMK Wireless Number Pad.

TL;DR: The Keychron Q0 HE QMK Wireless Custom Number Pad offers a premium, compact solution for TKL keyboard users needing a Num Pad. Featuring CNC aluminum build, Gateron magnetic switches with ultra-precise TMR sensors, customizable keys, wireless and wired modes, and full RGB lighting, it delivers high performance at $139.99.

The TKL (Tenkeyless) keyboard has become the go-to form factor for many in recent years for gaming and productivity. Ditching the Num Pad offers more desk real estate while allowing keyboards to be more compact and portable. That said, for those who have made the TKL switch, there are still those moments when a Num Pad would be handy.

This is why there's a market for external Num Pads, and with that, Keychron's new Q0 HE QMK Wireless Custom Number Pad offers a premium option. With its CNC-machined aluminum body and Gateron double-rail magnetic switches, you're looking at the sort of premium build quality and performance that the company's top-of-the-line keyboards offer.

With web-based customization to adjust the activation points on the switches, ranging from 0.2 to 3.8mm, the addition of Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology sensors ensures pinpoint ultra-precise 0.1 mm sensitivity, low latency, and accuracy. And as we're talking about magnetic switches, this is a wireless Num Pad that supports PC gaming features like Rapid Trigger, Last Key Priority (LKP), and the ability to assign multiple functions to a single keystroke.

With 1,000 Hz polling over 2.4 GHz wireless and wired USB Type-C modes, the Keychron Q0 HE also supports Bluetooth for quick pairing with multiple devices. In addition to the above, the Keychron Q0 HE also features premium OSA PBTG keycaps, a double gasket mount design, hot-swappable switches, multiple sound-dampening layers, screw-in stabilizers for the big keys, a customizable control knob, dedicated macro keys, and full per-key RGB lighting.

Of course, all of this comes at a cost: the Keychron Q0 HE QMK Wireless Custom Number Pad, available in Black or White, is priced at $139.99 USD. This is on par with many TKL or full-sized mechanical keyboards; however, the hardware here is definitely a cut above.