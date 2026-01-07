MSI's new 8K wireless gaming keyboard has the most impressive magnetic switch to date

The new MSI STRIKE 700 WIRELESS 8K HE gaming keyboard is on track for release in Q2 2026 with 8K polling and impressive magnetic switches.

TL;DR: At CES 2026, MSI unveiled the STRIKE 700 WIRELESS 8K HE keyboard, featuring up to 8,000 Hz wireless polling, a compact 65% form factor, and the company's first magnetic switch with precise actuation adjustment. Its premium CNC aluminum build and RGB lighting target competitive gamers and professionals.

At CES 2026, we got to see a lot of new gear from MSI. Even though its OLED and Mini LED displays, and the GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z, garnered the most attention from PC gamers, there were still plenty of other cool bits in its lineup, like the new MSI STRIKE 700 WIRELESS 8K HE, which is on track for release sometime later this year.

As per the name, the keyboard supports up to 8K (8,000 Hz) polling over a wireless connection. MSI has been creating solid gaming keyboards for years, but it hasn't quite reached the premium level of gaming performance we've seen from others in recent years.

The STRIKE 700 WIRELESS 8K HE, with its compact 65% form factor, is built for competitive gaming and pro players, so it makes use of the company's first magnetic switch - the MSI Magnetic Switch with a Crystal RGB Lens. And it supports actuation adjustments with an accuracy of 0.05mm.

Most high-performance magnetic keyboards and switches support actuation point adjustment in increments of 0.1mm, so the level of granular control here is impressive. The STRIKE 700 WIRELESS 8K HE also features a full CNC-machined aluminum case with five layers of damping, along with a gasket-mount design. The keycaps are also transparent, and the keyboard includes an RGB lightbar on the strip where the translucent wrist rest magnetically attaches.

It's a vibrant design, and the build quality feels premium, so it will be interesting to see how this stacks up against the competition when it launches in Q2 2026.