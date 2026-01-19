Marathon gets official release date after Xbox store leaks pre-order trailer

TL;DR: Sony has officially confirmed Bungie's Marathon release date as March 5, 2026, following a leaked pre-order trailer on the Xbox store. Pre-orders are now open for Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, with an open preview weekend planned before launch for all players to try the game.

Less than 24 hours after a pre-order trailer appeared on the Xbox store and was promptly removed, Sony has conceded and confirmed the release date for Bungie's Marathon.

The pre-order trailer appeared on the Xbox store and was quickly captured and re-uploaded across social media, sparking a stir that Sony was about to confirm the official release date for Marathon. Giving more credit that the leaked pre-order trailer was real is the copies of the trailer being taken down from social media, presumably from the rights holder. In this case, that would be Bungie or Sony. If it wasn't real, and the trailer was fan-made, take-downs wouldn't have occurred.

However, the trailer was real as Sony has conceded to the speculation and officially announced that Marathon will be launching on March 5, 2026, and that pre-orders are now open. Sony announced the news via its social media channels, and for those wondering if a free playtest will be available to those who wish to try Marathon, the official Marathon X account responded to a user asking this very question. "Yes. We'll have an open preview weekend before launch, and everyone will be able to try Marathon out!"

You can pre-order Marathon now on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.