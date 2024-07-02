Sabrent USB-C 3-port Hub with USB PD 3.0: perfect for your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, tablet, phone

Sabrent is highlighting its USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0 today (HB-C4WP), one hub to rule them all for your storage needs with a single 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1) USB-A port for power-hungry devices, and two 480Mbps (USB 2.0) USB-A ports.
The Sabrent USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0 costs just $14.99 and acts as essential connectivity to "let you focus on your priorities without additional clutter," explains the storage company. No drivers are required, which makes using the USB-C hub even easier, with simple plug-and-play functionality.
The Sabrent USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0 includes an integrated USB-C cable that will work with Windows, macOS, Linux, and more right out of the box. The single USB-C port is the magic, capable of bypass charging and power delivery of up to 100W (USB PD 3.0). This makes the Sabrent USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0 perfect for powerful devices like laptops, ultrabooks, and portable gaming products like the ASUS ROG Ally and Valve Steam Deck.
- Simple And Easy Hub: The SABRENT USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0 (HB-C4WP) is a simple, no-frills hub designed to make your life a little bit easier. It has the ports you need in a streamlined, portable shell with extra power delivery.
- Back To Basics: This hub has all the basics covered. There's a single 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1) USB-A port for external storage and power-hungry devices such as card readers and adapters and two additional 480Mbps (USB 2.0) USB-A ports for legacy and lightweight accessories like keyboards, mice, and other Bluetooth accessories-there's no need for more clutter.
- More Power: With an appropriate power source, enjoy bypass charging and power delivery of up to 100W (PD3.0) over a USB-C port. Easily charge your laptop Computer, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, tablet, smartphone, or portable gaming system of choice while expanding its peripheral selection.
- Built Simply: This device won't get in your way. The aluminum shell assists with heat dissipation during sustained operation to protect your devices, has a conveniently integrated USB-C cable for a seamless connection, and clearly indicates its status with an LED. Keep it simple.