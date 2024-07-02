Sabrent USB-C 3-port Hub with USB PD 3.0: perfect for your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, tablet, phone

Sabrent is highlighting its USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0 today (HB-C4WP), one hub to rule them all for your storage needs with a single 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1) USB-A port for power-hungry devices, and two 480Mbps (USB 2.0) USB-A ports.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The Sabrent USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0 costs just $14.99 and acts as essential connectivity to "let you focus on your priorities without additional clutter," explains the storage company. No drivers are required, which makes using the USB-C hub even easier, with simple plug-and-play functionality.

The Sabrent USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0 includes an integrated USB-C cable that will work with Windows, macOS, Linux, and more right out of the box. The single USB-C port is the magic, capable of bypass charging and power delivery of up to 100W (USB PD 3.0). This makes the Sabrent USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0 perfect for powerful devices like laptops, ultrabooks, and portable gaming products like the ASUS ROG Ally and Valve Steam Deck.