Sabrent USB-C 3-port Hub with USB PD 3.0: perfect for your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, tablet, phone

Sabrent's USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0 costs $15, features single 5Gbps USB-A port, two USB 2.0 ports for your ROG Ally, Steam Deck, laptop, or phone.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

Sabrent is highlighting its USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0 today (HB-C4WP), one hub to rule them all for your storage needs with a single 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1) USB-A port for power-hungry devices, and two 480Mbps (USB 2.0) USB-A ports.

Sabrent USB-C 3-port Hub with USB PD 3.0: perfect for your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, tablet, phone 505
Open Gallery 6

The Sabrent USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0 costs just $14.99 and acts as essential connectivity to "let you focus on your priorities without additional clutter," explains the storage company. No drivers are required, which makes using the USB-C hub even easier, with simple plug-and-play functionality.

The Sabrent USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0 includes an integrated USB-C cable that will work with Windows, macOS, Linux, and more right out of the box. The single USB-C port is the magic, capable of bypass charging and power delivery of up to 100W (USB PD 3.0). This makes the Sabrent USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0 perfect for powerful devices like laptops, ultrabooks, and portable gaming products like the ASUS ROG Ally and Valve Steam Deck.

Sabrent USB-C 3-port Hub with USB PD 3.0: perfect for your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, tablet, phone 506Sabrent USB-C 3-port Hub with USB PD 3.0: perfect for your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, tablet, phone 507
Sabrent USB-C 3-port Hub with USB PD 3.0: perfect for your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, tablet, phone 508Sabrent USB-C 3-port Hub with USB PD 3.0: perfect for your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, tablet, phone 509
  • Simple And Easy Hub: The SABRENT USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0 (HB-C4WP) is a simple, no-frills hub designed to make your life a little bit easier. It has the ports you need in a streamlined, portable shell with extra power delivery.
  • Back To Basics: This hub has all the basics covered. There's a single 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1) USB-A port for external storage and power-hungry devices such as card readers and adapters and two additional 480Mbps (USB 2.0) USB-A ports for legacy and lightweight accessories like keyboards, mice, and other Bluetooth accessories-there's no need for more clutter.
  • More Power: With an appropriate power source, enjoy bypass charging and power delivery of up to 100W (PD3.0) over a USB-C port. Easily charge your laptop Computer, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, tablet, smartphone, or portable gaming system of choice while expanding its peripheral selection.
  • Built Simply: This device won't get in your way. The aluminum shell assists with heat dissipation during sustained operation to protect your devices, has a conveniently integrated USB-C cable for a seamless connection, and clearly indicates its status with an LED. Keep it simple.
Buy at Amazon

SABRENT USB-C Hub, 3-Port with 100W Power Delivery (HB-C4WP)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
---
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/2/2024 at 4:24 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags