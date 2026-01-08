Minisforum showcases its MS-S1 Max next-gen AI workstation at CES 2026 with AMD Strix Halo APU

Minisforum showcases its MS-S1 MAX: a powerful next-gen AI workstation powered by the AMD Strix Halo APU, up to 128GB RAM, small form factor.

TL;DR: The Minisforum MS-S1 MAX is a compact AI workstation featuring the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU with 16 cores, Radeon 8060S GPU, and up to 128GB LPDDR5X memory. It delivers powerful performance for gaming and AI tasks, supporting 4K gaming and advanced connectivity in a sleek mini-PC design.

Minisforum had plenty of products showcased at CES 2026, but one of the main ones that I wanted to see in the flesh was the MS-S1 MAX. A powerful AI workstation packing the AMD Strix Halo APU, up to 128GB of RAM, and more, all in a small form factor system.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new Minisforum MS-S1 MAX workstation packs the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU which has 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power, the powerful Radeon 8060S with 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 GPU power, and up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory.

5

On the front I/O we've got 2 x USB4, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps), 1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack, and 2 x DMIC. On the rear, you've got 2 x 10GbE ports, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), 2 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB4 V2 (80Gbps), 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL (up to 8K @ 60Hz and 4K @ 120Hz).

5

You can see how it works from the back, with a single large fan taking care of keeping the Strix Halo APU and components cool.

This is a fantastic mini AI workstation with a ton of power -- up to 16C/32T + 128GB RAM + 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 -- which makes it a formidable gaming PC. The Minisforum MS-S1 MAX system would be a great gaming PC, with enough power from the CPU + GPU combo to easily run 1080p @ 120FPS, and even a bunch of games at 4K 60FPS+.

All from a Mini-PC system, that also looks great to boot.