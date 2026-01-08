Minisforum showcases its MS-S1 Max next-gen AI workstation at CES 2026 with AMD Strix Halo APU

Minisforum had plenty of products showcased at CES 2026, but one of the main ones that I wanted to see in the flesh was the MS-S1 MAX. A powerful AI workstation packing the AMD Strix Halo APU, up to 128GB of RAM, and more, all in a small form factor system.
The new Minisforum MS-S1 MAX workstation packs the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU which has 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power, the powerful Radeon 8060S with 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 GPU power, and up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory.
On the front I/O we've got 2 x USB4, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps), 1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack, and 2 x DMIC. On the rear, you've got 2 x 10GbE ports, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), 2 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB4 V2 (80Gbps), 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL (up to 8K @ 60Hz and 4K @ 120Hz).
You can see how it works from the back, with a single large fan taking care of keeping the Strix Halo APU and components cool.
This is a fantastic mini AI workstation with a ton of power -- up to 16C/32T + 128GB RAM + 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 -- which makes it a formidable gaming PC. The Minisforum MS-S1 MAX system would be a great gaming PC, with enough power from the CPU + GPU combo to easily run 1080p @ 120FPS, and even a bunch of games at 4K 60FPS+.
All from a Mini-PC system, that also looks great to boot.