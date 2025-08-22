Minisforum MS-S1 Max Mini AI workstation teased: AMD Strix Halo APU, USB4 V2 80Gbps port

TL;DR: Minisforum's upcoming MS-S1 Max Mini Workstation features the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU with 16 cores, RDNA 3.5 Radeon 8060S GPU, and USB4 V2 support delivering 80Gbps bandwidth. Designed for AI workloads and compact performance, it offers up to 126 TOPS AI power and PCIe x16 GPU support, launching in late 2025.

Minisforum is preparing its new MS-S1 Max Mini Workstation, which looks to be the first Mini-PC system packing the new USB4 V2 standard which provides up to 80Gbps of bandwidth.

The upcoming Minisforum MS-S1 Max Mini AI workstation is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU that features 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power, and a powerful RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S integrated GPU. Minisforum has its new Mini-PC workstation capped at 160W for peak workloads, all inside of a small 3.2L chassis.

If the RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S GPU isn't powerful enough for your liking, the Minisforum MS-S1 Max Mini AI workstation features support for dedicated graphics cards through a PCIe x16 slot, but without knowing how much clearance is inside, we don't know what type of GPU will fit... but the RTX 5090 is definitely ruled out at this size and PSU limits, obviously.

Minisforum has a built-in 320W power supply inside, with the design of the system offering a slide-out pull design, which is a tool-free mechanism that makes maintaining your Minisforum MS-S1 Max Mini AI workstation easy. There's a dual-fan cooling system inside with six heatpipes that keep thermal throttling away, and a bunch of ventilation to keep the APU and other hardware cool.

One of the key highlights of Minisforum's new MS-S1 Max Mini AI workstation is that it features the updated USB4 V2 standard, which offers a huge 80Gbps of bandwidth. The 80Gbps of bandwidth available lets users hook products up and enjoy the higher Thunderbolt 5 levels of bandwidth, like high-end monitors with high refresh rates, super-fast Gen5 external SSD storage, and more.

Minisforum's new MS-S1 Max Mini AI workstation is ready for those AI workloads with the Strix Halo APU and its built-in NPU, offering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance, and up to 126 TOPS of AI performance all up. The new Mini-PC workstation supports large language models, including up to 109B parameter LLMs, offering some huge AI performance inside of a small system that will easily fit on (or under, or behind) your desk.

The new MS-S1 Max Mini AI workstation is expected to be released in the second half of 2025, with no word on pricing just yet, but that shouldn't be too far away.

Whether it's for gaming -- because you dig the design of the Minisforum MS-S1 Max Mini AI workstation -- for AI workloads, regular work and play, the AMD Strix Halo APU is more than powerful enough. 16C/32T of Zen 5 power with up to 128GB of RAM (no word on how much RAM is supported, but 96GB to 128GB most likely) and the RDNA 3.5-powered Radeon 8060S make this a potent Mini-PC system.