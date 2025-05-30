ASRock's new 'concept' Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi White includes an LCD

We got to see the new ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi White 'concept' GPU at Computex, the first GPU from the company to integrate an LCD.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: ASRock unveiled the Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi White at Computex 2025, featuring a refined design with an integrated LCD screen, full RGB lighting, and premium cooling. This flagship RDNA 4 GPU delivers top-tier 1440p and 4K gaming performance, targeting a Q3/Q4 2025 release for enthusiasts. ASRock unveiled the Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi White at Computex 2025, featuring a refined design with an integrated LCD screen, full RGB lighting, and premium cooling. This flagship RDNA 4 GPU delivers top-tier 1440p and 4K gaming performance, targeting a Q3/Q4 2025 release for enthusiasts.

Consider this one a small leftover from our packed week of Computex 2025 coverage. At ASRock's booth, we saw the company's new flagship 'concept' Radeon GPU - the ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi White. More than just a white-colored version of the impressive ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi that we've already reviewed, the physical design has been refined to include an LCD on top.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

In addition, the top now features a full RGB light strip and a more fully enclosed design than the original we reviewed a couple of months ago. It looks the same underneath the hood, with a similar 3100 MHz out-of-the-box overclock and premium Taichi 3X cooling system with a 16-power-phase design and phase-change thermal pads.

Per our review of the black and gold ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi model, thanks to RDNA 4's massively improved ray-tracing performance and new FSR 4 upscaling technology, the premium Taichi variant from ASRock proved to be one of the fastest models we encountered. Its overall 1440p and 4K gaming performance is comparable to the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and GeForce RTX 4080.

5

With the popularity of white cases, more premium components are now getting white variants, and at Computex 2025, we saw this trend with several flagship and high-end enthusiast-class GPUs. ASRock told us that this is the first time it has incorporated a screen on one of its GPUs, and the screen can be configured to display important information like GPU usage and temperatures.

5

However, in its current form, it's not a flip-up display, which means the ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi White only makes sense as a traditional horizontal GPU. We were unable to get exact pricing and release information other than the company's targeting a Q3 or Q4 2025 launch.