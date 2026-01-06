ADATA Cybercore III makes a splash at CES 2026 with GPU melt-prevention tech

ADATA has released the Cybercore III, a new power supply that comes with safeguards against melting cables caused by powerful GPUs.

ADATA XPG has showcased its latest in power supply technology at CES 2026, with the company unveiling the soon-to-be-released Cybercore III.

The Cybercore III is an 80 PLUS PLATINUM certified PSU, which comes with GPU Power Guard, a new in-system alert that is triggered when 12V-2x6 connectors exceed their power ratings. The Cybercore III features an enlarged FDB fan, which is 26% larger than the previous generation. The fan measures at 135mm, and has been paired with 8x industrial level protections with a 10-year warranty.

Additionally, the Cybercore III is compatible with an Intel ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 with a 12V-2x6 (600W) connector. The Cybercore III is coming in two wattages, 1200W and 1000W. ADATA ran us through the Cybercore III at CES 2025, and when held in the hand you can immediately notice the robustness of the PSU, particularly how well constructed it is.

