NVIDIA-powered gaming monitors now automatically adapt like a smartphone

TL;DR: NVIDIA's G-Sync Pulsar, unveiled at CES 2026, transforms 360Hz monitors into 1000Hz displays and features Ambient Adaptive Technology that adjusts brightness and color temperature based on room lighting. Available on select 1440p 360Hz ASUS and MSI monitors starting at $599, it enhances gaming visuals dynamically.

NVIDIA has unveiled G-Sync Pulsar at CES 2026, and besides being able to turn 360Hz refresh rate monitors into 1000Hz refresh rate displays, Pulsar also comes with G-Sync Ambient Adaptive Technology.

The Ambient Adaptive Technology is very similar to the technology within most smartphones that automatically changes the brightness on a screen depending on the ambient lighting hitting the display. An example of this would be the screen brightness reducing when entering a dark room and then increasing when using the device in direct sunlight.

NVIDIA's Ambient Adaptive Technology brings those same principles to gaming monitors, with the technology being able to adjust the brightness and temperature of the colors the monitor is displaying based on the ambient lighting of a room. Every G-Sync Pulsar monitor will come with Ambient Adaptive Technology, which adds a sensor to the display that detects the level of brightness in the room and will adjust the brightness and color temperature of the display accordingly.

Notably, Ambient Adaptive Technology isn't enabled by default, and users will have to switch it on manually during the setup of the display. G-Sync Pulsar displays are currently available exclusive to the 1440p 360Hz panels from the aforementioned brands, with more scheduled to release sometime in the future. Additionally, NVIDIA informed me G-Sync Pulsar-capable monitors will be starting at $599, and the first models to hit the market will be from ASUS and MSI.