ASUS expands OLED gaming monitor capabilities in new CES 2026 lineup

ASUS Republic of Gamers has announced a new lineup of OLED gaming monitors, expanding the envelope of the technology behind the impressive displays.

TL;DR: ASUS ROG introduces advanced OLED gaming monitors at CES 2026, featuring the new Tandem RGB OLED technology for enhanced color accuracy, higher brightness, and sharper visuals. The PG27UCWM offers 4K 240Hz or 1080p 480Hz, while the PG34WCDN delivers a 34-inch WQHD 360Hz panel with deeper black levels and expanded color volume.

ASUS ROG has unveiled its new line up of products scheduled to be showcased at CES 2026, and three of them are brand new OLED gaming monitors that are pushing the envelope forward for the pixel technology.

Introducing the ROG Swift OLED PG27UCWM and PG34WCDN, two new QD-OLED gaming monitors that have received the Tandem RGB OLED upgrade, improving color reproduction and accuracy. For example, the PG27UCWM, a 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor that can either run in 4K 240Hz or 1080p at 480Hz, features the Tandem RGB OLED strip introduces improvements to the subpixel layout of the panel, resulting in sharper text edges and much more accurate color reproduction.

Additionally, Tandem RGB OLED introduces higher brightness levels for both color and white light, while also maintaining consistent brightness levels across the panel. ASUS explains the result of the Tandem OLED is no color fringing, distortion, or image sticking. The PG34WCDN also comes with the RGB strip, which ASUS claims can deliver a 27% larger color volume, especially at higher luminance levels.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

4

4

Other PG34WCDN specifications include a 34-inch size WQHD (3440 x 1440p) 360Hz refresh rate panel, marking a world's first for ASUS. Furthermore, the PG34WCDN and the PG27UCWM will come with BlackShield, which ASUS writes results in black levels being perceived 40% deeper than previous QD-OLED panels.