MSI pulls back the curtain on 5th generation QD-OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025

TL;DR: MSI unveils its 5th-generation QD-OLED technology with the MPG 341CQR X36, featuring a 34-inch 3440x1440p ultrawide display and 360Hz refresh rate. Innovations include the RGB Stripe sub-pixel layout for enhanced color clarity, DarkArmor film for deeper blacks, and a sensor-driven Uniform Luminance function for power efficiency.

MSI has kicked off CES 2026 with a new generation of QD-OLED technology, marking the 5th iteration of the pixel technology.

MSI debuted the new QD-OLED panel generation with the MPG 341CQR X36, a 34-inch ultra wide that rocks a 3440 x 1440p resolution maximum refresh rate of 360Hz. The 341CQR X36 is debuting MSI's new RGB Stripe sub-pixel layout, which is a new design of how the sub pixels are arranged within an individual pixel. The introduction of Tandem OLED utilizing RGB Stripe technology is to improve color fringing and significantly enhance the clarity of text.

In addition to better color reproduction, the 341CQR X36, alongside the MEG X, will be receiving DarkArmor film, a new technology that is designed to absorb light and improve the deepness of blacks. MSI explains the film reduces purple or reddish tints that are commonly found across QD-OLED panels, and that it estimates the film can improve pure black levels by up to 40%. By reducing the black levels and significantly improving contrast MSI estimates DarkArmor film monitors will deliver superior image performance.

MSI is also introducing the Uniform Luminance function, which is a new sensor located on the underside of the chin of the display. This sensor is designed to detect when a user has gotten up and moved away from the monitor, which will then trigger power management and begin the Pixel Refresh process. MSI explained that all processing for human detection is done locally on the monitor and no data is stored.

