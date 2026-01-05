NVIDIA just unlocked 4K 240Hz PC gaming with Path Tracing

CES 2026 is here and kicking off the week-long tech-announcement madness is NVIDIA and its unveiling of a selection of new technologies, and one standout on the list is DLSS 4.5, specifically its introduction of 6x multiframe generation.

NVIDIA confirmed via its online press conference that more features are coming with the release of DLSS 4.5, and some will be exclusive to NVIDIA hardware running Blackwell architecture, or in other words, exclusive to the RTX 5000-series GPUs. NVIDIA explains DLSS 4.5 being able to offer 6x multiframe generation (MFG) performance can be attributed to the second generation transformer model, which has increased the quality of the input frames, and therefore the generated frames.

Additionally, this improvement in MFG capabilities has been possible by several improvements to the way frame pacing works within the model, and the general image quality within the model itself. Together these improvements make 6x MFG, and NVIDIA stated that with it enabled it provides the smoothest path tracing-enabled gaming experience.

