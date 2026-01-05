NVIDIA just unlocked 4K 240Hz PC gaming with Path Tracing

NVIDIA has unveiled the next-generation of multi-frame generation, introducing a 6x mode that fully unlocks the potential of high refresh rate monitors.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's DLSS 4.5, unveiled at CES 2026, introduces 6x multiframe generation powered by a second-generation transformer model, enhancing frame quality and pacing. Exclusive to RTX 5000-series GPUs, this technology delivers smoother, high-refresh-rate gaming with improved path tracing performance and superior image quality.

CES 2026 is here and kicking off the week-long tech-announcement madness is NVIDIA and its unveiling of a selection of new technologies, and one standout on the list is DLSS 4.5, specifically its introduction of 6x multiframe generation.

NVIDIA confirmed via its online press conference that more features are coming with the release of DLSS 4.5, and some will be exclusive to NVIDIA hardware running Blackwell architecture, or in other words, exclusive to the RTX 5000-series GPUs. NVIDIA explains DLSS 4.5 being able to offer 6x multiframe generation (MFG) performance can be attributed to the second generation transformer model, which has increased the quality of the input frames, and therefore the generated frames.

Additionally, this improvement in MFG capabilities has been possible by several improvements to the way frame pacing works within the model, and the general image quality within the model itself. Together these improvements make 6x MFG, and NVIDIA stated that with it enabled it provides the smoothest path tracing-enabled gaming experience.

"So, when we introduced it, you could have up to three additional frames rendered per frame. So you have total of four frames. With the DLSS 4.5, we're able to deliver a leap and smoothness with six times multi-frame generation. So, it's due to the following upgrades, firstly, the second gen transformer model.

Means that the input frames into frame generation are much higher quality and so that then flows through into the generated frames. We've also made improvements in both frame pacing and the image quality in the frame generation model itself.

These combined, we can offer this six times mode, which generates five additional frames for every single rendered one. This enables the smoothest path tracing gaming experience yet. Unlocking, the full potential of higher refresh rate monitors which are becoming more and more important," NVIDIA explained

