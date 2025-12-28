GTA Tokyo 'almost happened,' Rockstar had ideas for Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, Istanbul

Former Rockstar North technical director says that the studio had ideas to set Grand Theft Auto in other countries, and that GTA Tokyo was almost greenlit.

Back in the mid-2000s, Rockstar Games almost took Grand Theft Auto globetrotting with multiple worldwide locations and settings for the series.

It's been decided for years now that GTA will stay in the United States--after all, there are so many opportunities for deep satirization with locales like Liberty City (New York), Los Santos (L.A.) and Vice City (Miami). But this wasn't always the case, and in the mid-2000s, Rockstar floated the idea of a mainline game set in other countries.

In a new interview with GamesHub, former Rockstar Games technical director Obbe Vermeij laid out some of the other cities that could've shown up in a GTA game. According to Vermeij, GTA Tokyo almost happened.

We've included the full Q&A snippet below for full transparency on the topic. One thing that isn't discussed is the sensitivities of other cultures regarding deep satire--for example, the Japanese have very strict social customs centered around proper respect, and Istanbul is a city set in a primarily Muslim nation.