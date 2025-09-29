Dan Houser confirms GTA 6 story wasn't written by him

Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser has confirmed he isn't involved in the story in Grand Theft Auto 6, as he 'wrote the last 10 of them.'

TL;DR: Daniel Houser, Rockstar Games' co-founder and longtime GTA writer, confirmed he did not write Grand Theft Auto 6, marking his first absence in the series' narrative development. Despite this, he believes GTA 6 will be exciting and high-quality, with Rockstar's experienced team ensuring a strong story.

Daniel Houser, the founder and creative lead of Rockstar Games, has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is the first GTA game he wasn't involved in writing.

In a recent interview with IGN, Houser confirmed that he has no involvement in GTA 6, but he is certain the game is going to be exciting and great. For those unfamiliar with Houser, the co-founder of Rockstar Games was a lead writer on every GTA game since GTA: London 1969, and also wrote both Red Dead Redemption games, along with other Rockstar titles such as Bully and Max Payne 3.

Houser departed from Rockstar in 2020, but past rumors indicated he oversaw the development of multiple GTA 6 story drafts, which were later discarded.

As for the story of GTA 6, since Houser isn't involved many may think this would compromise the quality of the narrative, and while it may impact it slightly, Rockstar Games is a massive studio, and the writing of the Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto games weren't solely on the shoulders of Houser, as there are lots of writers hands-on with the narrative of each of those games.

Given the studio's experience, I would say the narrative of GTA 6 is in very good hands, especially with Houser signing off on it by saying he thinks it will be "exciting" and a "great" game.