Eurocom Raptor X18 laptop rocks RTX 5090 GPU, 256GB DDR5 RAM, 32TB SSDs, costs over $15000

Eurocom's new Raptor X18 mobile supercomputer laptop features up to an RTX 5090, 256GB DDR5 RAM, 32TB SSD, and more for over $15,000.

TL;DR: Eurocom's Raptor X18 mobile supercomputer laptop delivers server-class performance with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPU, up to 256GB DDR5 RAM, and 32TB NVMe SSDs. Weighing 7.9 lbs, it supports AI, edge computing, and remote deployments, offering high mobility and enterprise-grade connectivity.

Eurocom has just announced it has launched its new Raptor X18 mobile supercomputer laptop, with some of the most powerful specs you can imagine in a laptop... and a price that can scale up to and over $15,000.

The new Eurocom Raptor X18 laptop features an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor with 24C/24T of CPU power, with the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory, up to 256GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 32TB of NVMe SSDs in RAID 0/1/5, and more.

Eurocom explains on its website for the Raptor X18 that it "supports the most advanced and demanding use cases in AI & Machine Learning in Finance, ECommerce, Security, Automotive, Engineering, Forensic, Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality and other industries. Perfect for AI computing, Edge Computing, Server on-the-go and Engineering on-the-go deployment. Perfect for gaming too".

Built-in Server-Class Performance, Anywhere

Where conventional servers require dedicated racks, power supplies, cooling, and physical infrastructure, the EUROCOM Raptor X18 packs all essential server components into a robust, portable form factor. Designed for rapid deployment - whether in a field office, a temporary facility, a secure onsite location, or remote site operations - the system provides enterprise-level compute, storage, and networking in a laptop footprint.

On-the-go deployment : Lightweight at only 7.9 lbs (3.6 kg), with integrated display, keyboard and battery backup; eliminating the need for a server room.

: Lightweight at only 7.9 lbs (3.6 kg), with integrated display, keyboard and battery backup; eliminating the need for a server room. Out-of-the-box readiness : Ships pre-configured with enterprise-class components, ready to run server-class operating systems for immediate deployment.

: Ships pre-configured with enterprise-class components, ready to run server-class operating systems for immediate deployment. Flexible infrastructure: Ideal for use cases including private clouds, field operations, edge computing, rapid disaster-recovery deployments, mobile labs, remote offices, and ad hoc network infrastructure setups.

Why EUROCOM Raptor X18 Is a Game-Changer for Mobile Server Deployments

Server-class power in a laptop form factor - With 24 CPU cores, 256 GB RAM, 32 TB SSD RAID storage and enterprise-class networking, EUROCOM Raptor X18 removes almost every limitation of desktop or rack-based servers.

Mobility & agility : Perfect for organizations needing temporary or remote infrastructure, field operations, event-based deployments, or secure mobile labs.

: Perfect for organizations needing temporary or remote infrastructure, field operations, event-based deployments, or secure mobile labs. Reduced infrastructure cost and complexity : Eliminates the need for data-center space, racks, dedicated cooling systems, or redundant power; lowers deployment barrier for small teams, startups, field units or remote offices.

: Eliminates the need for data-center space, racks, dedicated cooling systems, or redundant power; lowers deployment barrier for small teams, startups, field units or remote offices. Flexibility & longevity: Fully upgradeable hardware (RAM, storage, networking) ensures long, usable life, and compatibility with server-class operating systems.

Ports

EUROCOM Raptor X18 comes equipped with a comprehensive set of ports that make it well suited for mobile server, workstation, or field deployment use. It includes: